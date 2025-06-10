The Sweet Baby Ray's 3-Sauce Blend That Will Make Your Chicken Unforgettable

When it comes to making sauces out of sauces in your kitchen, it's all about ratios. You want to keep the heart and soul of Sweet Baby Ray's and give it an extra kick for your chicken. In this instance, we're going to go with a totally unscientific but still delicious 60-30-10 ratio of SBR's, yellow mustard you have at home, and teriyaki sauce. Realistically, for a dippable serving for a family, this could be 2 cups of the BBQ sauce, ½ cup of mustard, and ¼ cup of teriyaki sauce. Don't feel the need to be strict on those ratios; improvise to your heart's content. Want a little more mustard tang? Go for it. Want to bring out the umami sweetness of the teriyaki sauce? Okay, dab more in there.

The main idea, especially if your taste buds aren't the biggest fan of the intense sweetness of high-fructose corn syrup in Sweet Baby Ray's, is to dilute it a bit with the other ingredients to not only make your bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's go farther, but to enhance the flavors and change things up for dinner night. There's nothing worse than having your family groaning at the same old-same old dipping sauces, so get on in there and make it your own! The best part of Sweet Baby Ray's is that you can use it as a versatile profile of flavors to build upon, and this is your starter kit.