When To Add BBQ Sauce To Meat So It Doesn't Burn On The Grill

Everyone loves a set of saucy ribs, still smoking from the grill and shining with a glaze of some of the best store-bought barbecue sauces. Grilling up some BBQ in the backyard is cathartic: There's something to be said about the whole ritual of BBQ on the grill, and the charred sweet corn (here's how to buy the best ears for grilling) and cold beer that usually goes with it. Then there's the flavor of that BBQ sauce mingling with the char from cooking over an open flame! But it's not fun when the sauce sometimes burns on the grill, making the meat bitter and covering the grate in hard-to-clean grime.

Burning the BBQ sauce is easy to do, but it's just as easy to avoid. The sweet, savory glaze on your grilled meat doesn't have to turn into a blackened mess. The key to getting a great BBQ sauce glaze on your grilled meat is timing — and Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, with locations in New York, Boston, and Florida, gave Chowhound some exclusive advice on how to get that timing right. The trick is to wait until the last few minutes of the cooking process before brushing the sauce on. "The timing can definitely depend on the type of barbecue sauce you're using," Abdoo said. However, in general, he notes, "The sweet spot is during the final stages of cooking — just enough time for the sauce to caramelize and cling to the meat without burning."