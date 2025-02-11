Pair Peanut Butter Whiskey With This Intense Berry Liqueur If You Love PB&Js

When it comes to food and drink, Americans love certain things very deeply, and among them are peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and whiskey. Given that the former sometimes feels most well-suited to a kid's lunchbox, it may not seem intuitive that these two would go together, but there's a boozy recipe that brings the nostalgic flavor combo to the adult table.

Peanut butter whiskey took the beverage industry by storm, making this nutty ingredient one of the unexpected flavors you should be adding to your cocktails, even surprising some drink professionals with its delightfully familiar flavor, balanced by the subtle burn of whiskey. It also inspired a raft of cocktails that play off that profile, and of course there is no more famous partner for peanut butter than jelly. While there are a number of ways to mimic this iconic duo in drink form, there is one alcohol worth pairing with peanut butter whiskey to create the PB&J-inspired cocktail you never knew to dream up, and that's Chambord.

Chambord is a liqueur that hails from the Loire Valley of France and is perhaps best known for being dosed into sparkling wine for a Royale (or even worked into Dominique Ansel's famous Cronut). But in this case, its luscious black raspberry flavor profile is perfect in this sandwich-inspired drink; the sweet-tart taste and rich body of the fruity liqueur provide a counterpoint to the burn and buttery quality of the peanut butter whiskey.