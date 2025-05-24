How To Add Alcohol To Shaved Ice For A Boozy Summer Treat
Shaved ice just became a lot more fun. To cool off on hot summer days, add alcohol to this classic summer treat for a unique party beverage. At-home shaved ice can be made with or without a shaved ice machine (blending it in a food processor or blender gives you the same effect), and it's an easy process that requires few ingredients. There are many variations you can create of this boozy treat depending on the flavors you're looking for or what alcohol you prefer. Shaved ice can be made with fresh ingredients, too, so no need to invest in sugary snow cone syrups.
The best way to assemble this treat is to prep and refrigerate the flavoring and alcohol mixture and pour it over the shaved ice when you're ready to enjoy. Keeping the mixture cold helps prevent the alcohol from melting the ice. You should also be aware of the freezing point of the alcohol you choose, as this can affect how it melts the dessert based on this mixologist tip. This addition to your shaved ice is the perfect way to enjoy some underrated summer cocktails in a new and fun form.
Best boozy shaved ice combinations to try
There are many ways you can make this summer beverage. The base of all of these flavors is the shaved ice, so prepping that beforehand makes assembly easier. For piña colada shaved ice, blend a juicy pineapple, simple syrup, rum, and coconut milk and refrigerate until chilled. If you're a fan of tequila, blend it with lime juice and simple syrup to create margarita-style shaved ice. Substitute mangoes for lime juice and you have mango margarita shaved ice. Be creative and play around with combinations on hot summer days.
Shaved ice is not only a nostalgic childhood staple, but a refreshing treat that is even more enjoyable when made boozy. You can even adjust the recipe to make snow balls, which are similar to snow cones but lighter in consistency. Whichever way you choose to make this summer treat, it's sure to be a hit.