How To Add Alcohol To Shaved Ice For A Boozy Summer Treat

Shaved ice just became a lot more fun. To cool off on hot summer days, add alcohol to this classic summer treat for a unique party beverage. At-home shaved ice can be made with or without a shaved ice machine (blending it in a food processor or blender gives you the same effect), and it's an easy process that requires few ingredients. There are many variations you can create of this boozy treat depending on the flavors you're looking for or what alcohol you prefer. Shaved ice can be made with fresh ingredients, too, so no need to invest in sugary snow cone syrups.

The best way to assemble this treat is to prep and refrigerate the flavoring and alcohol mixture and pour it over the shaved ice when you're ready to enjoy. Keeping the mixture cold helps prevent the alcohol from melting the ice. You should also be aware of the freezing point of the alcohol you choose, as this can affect how it melts the dessert based on this mixologist tip. This addition to your shaved ice is the perfect way to enjoy some underrated summer cocktails in a new and fun form.