Why Ice Cream Trucks Are Sometimes Banned In Cities

No matter if you're a school-aged child playing in the backyard on a summer day or an older retiree spending their warm afternoon on the porch, the jingle of an ice cream truck is likely one of the most recognizable and joy-inducing sounds to reach your ears. However, the nostalgic tune has turned into a topic of controversy, as many cities across the United States are opting to ban — or add specific and harsher guidelines to — the use of the classic ice cream truck.

A multitude of metropolises have cracked down on the vehicles, specifically catering to complaints directed to the Board of Health about their loud songs and potential danger to children. While the sound of an ice cream truck making its way down the street may be a positive experience for many on a sunny summer afternoon, a number of residents have said that the trucks are out far too late and on streets with cars that are driving at life-threatening speeds to the children trying to buy an icy snack.