Why The Lighting In Your Kitchen Looks So Jarring (And How To Prevent It)

There is one household design blight that unites folks who favor a farmhouse aesthetic, boho chic girlies, and mid century modern devotees alike: utter disdain for The Big Light. The Big Light, of course, is the often builder-grade, typically switch-operated ceiling light that's been known to vex any room in a home with equal impunity. The Big Light effectively illuminates, but with the antiseptic glare of a supermarket aisle, rather than with the warm, sometimes dim glow of a romantic restaurant that you truly deserve. The Big Light is easy enough to defeat via sunshine in a cozy breakfast nook or sconces in a living room. But in a kitchen, where space is often limited and the elements are a constant threat, it's just a little more challenging to avoid that unwelcome overhead haze.

Relying on an overhead bulb alone (or, worse, fluorescent tubes) is one of the biggest kitchen lighting mistakes you can make when you want function to meet at least a little bit of form. Its bright, harsh cast is important for the actual tasks of cooking and cleaning that your kitchen demands, but you also want to create a decently welcoming atmosphere to take the edge off those sometimes thankless chores. A little bit of under-cabinet lighting arranged over your counter, toe-kick lighting closer to the floor, or even just a dimmer switch to dampen The Big Light's industrial hues better layer light intensity and direction for a more inviting environment.