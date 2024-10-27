The Crucial Rule You Should Follow To Avoid Over-Baking Brownies

So you've found the perfect brownie batter recipe. You've tried all the tricks for rich, fudgy bars. You've selected the right cocoa, nailed the flavor, and experimented with clever ingredient swaps for richness and texture. All that remains is perfecting the baking process. After all that whisking, mixing, and pouring, it might seem like the hard part of preparing the classic treat is behind you. However, if you're not watching the clock and keeping an eye on the oven, all your hard work could be for naught. You could end up with scorched, rock-hard overbaked brownies rather than perfectly moist and fudgy ones.

Whether you're going the boxed batter route or working from a decades-old family recipe, it's important to ensure you're properly baking your brownies. While baking instructions vary and oven temperatures can be fickle, there's one simple visual cue to look for from your brownies that signals they're baked to perfection. The key is to keep an eye out for cracks. Your brownies are ready to come out of the oven just as the surface begins to show signs of cracking. They should appear glossy and the center should remain firm when you give the pan a shake. This rule is more important than the instructions of the individual recipe you're following, so be sure to check on your brownies well before the timer is set to ring.