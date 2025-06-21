10 Menu Items You Should Never Order At Applebee's
If you're "Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood," then you're likely eating at Applebee's. Touting itself as a casual dining brand with locations around the world, the franchise got its start in Decatur, Georgia, and it has since expanded with over 1,500 locations. The only problem? Some Applebee's meals don't seem to meet the "Eatin' Good" criteria.
Beyond helpful information like what you need to know about Applebees' senior discount, the restaurant franchise tends to carry a negative reputation online. This particularly seems to come in the form of customer complaints, which shed light on Applebee's bad service, bad nutrition, and all-around bad meals. Knowing which menu items to avoid can help customers navigate the restaurant's extensive offerings with ease. From appetizers to pasta to burgers, this guide highlights the 10 most problematic dishes at Applebee's according to online reviews. With this list in tow, you can increasing your chances of leaving the restaurant satisfied with your meal.
Double Crunch Shrimp
When higher online reviews for your restaurant meal use words like "average," you may have a problem. Such is the case for the Double Crunch Shrimp dish at Applebee's, a meal made up of battered shrimp, cocktail sauce, coleslaw, and fries. Criticisms center on the size, consistency, and a lack of promised crispiness. A significant issue seems to be the thick layer of panko breading used on the shrimp, an addition that likely prevents it from achieving its touted "Double Crunch" title. Excessive batter apparently compromises the shrimp's texture and contributes to an odd sogginess reported by some customers.
As a frequent part of All-You-Can-Eat specials at Applebee's, the Double Crunch Shrimp has been mocked for its diminutive size compared to its single-serve counterpart. On the surface, such deals seem like efficient cost-savings, but the miniaturized portions beg the question of whether customers are actually getting more food than they would normally. Coupled with longer-than-average wait times at an establishment already known for its bad service, these specials seem to detract from positive brand perception, rather than enhance it.
Oriental Chicken Salad
By default, it's not uncommon for diners to categorize salads as a healthy meal. In reality, though, whether a salad is good for you depends very much on the ingredients and dressing used to make it. In fact, some experts argue that bowls with crispy chicken and creamy dressing are among the least healthy options because of their deep-fried, high-fat content. Queue Applebee's Oriental Chicken Salad, a meal chock-full of crispy chicken and a rich, creamy vinaigrette. At 1,560 calories — a shocking 105 grams of which make up 135% of an average adult's daily total fat intake — the Oriental Chicken Salad is a nutritionist's nightmare.
On top of its questionable dietary value, online reviews mention blandness and even raw chicken as problematic aspects of the Oriental Chicken Salad. Lacking common salad ingredients, like mandarin oranges and tortilla strips, this salad doesn't fulfill customer expectations as to consistency and flavor. Furthermore, the name of the salad itself is controversial, with a Change.org petition flagging the term, "Oriental," as outdated and offensive. Clearly, Applebee's has some major work to do in either substantially improving or completely removing this menu entry.
White Queso Dip and Chips
The White Queso Dip & Chips seems too simple to mess up, particularly since another meal precursor like the Asian fusion masterpiece is cited as one of Applebee's best appetizers. Unlike the latter, though, it's clear that online reviewers don't vouch for the chips and dip dish at the friendly neighborhood grill and bar. One common complaint is that the queso itself is too salty, especially when paired with tortilla chips. This reason is one of the many for why the queso can in dead last in Chowhound's ranking of Applebee's appetizers.
Saltiness is far from the only criticism of this particular dish. In a stroke of irony, critics have actually stated that they avoid the queso at this popular chain restaurant altogether because of its blandness. A former Applebee's employee heavily implied on Reddit that the queso itself is not made fresh. The whole point of eating at most restaurants is to enjoy freshly cooked food; if Applebee's does use pre-packaged queso, it's no wonder guests leave frustrated.
Quesadilla Burger
Somewhat of a strange combo to begin with, the Quesadilla Burger at Applebee's is, unfortunately, not really worth writing home about. Made with Mexi-ranch sauce, Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Pepper Jack cheese, this behemoth of a burger typically generates a somewhat tepid online opinion. For longtime Applebee's fans, the Quesadilla Burger partially represents a decline in taste and service. While not completely inedible, customers think it's nothing more than another so-called burger, which is likely not the opinion Applebee's intends to generate.
Other visitors are not as forgiving to the Quesadilla Burger. In fact, reports claim that the heavy, melting cheese makes consuming it difficult. The fact that the burger is fairly ordinary tasting (even when sampled as part of a burger showdown between Applebee's and Chili's) further angers customers when trying this dish. High calories combined with mediocre flavors equal an upsetting meal for many Applebee's eaters.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Even though Applebee's Spinach and Artichoke Dip is somewhat praised online, it's concerning that it also attracts a healthy dose of negative reviews. This inconsistency is likely a consequence of Applebee's reported habit of using pre-packaged dressings and dips, which leads to unreliable preparation and texture. In other cases, guests cite small chip size as being an issue, particularly when compared to the amount of dip served.
It's also entirely possible that the use of "spinach" and "artichoke" in the appetizer's name give a categorically false perception of the dish's nutritional value. Known in the industry as "health halos," some food and dining brands tend to intentionally overemphasize a particular ingredient or characteristic that seems healthy on paper. In reality, the food in question is more problematic than at first glance. Such might be the case for Applebee's Spinach and Artichoke Dip, which actually clocks 990 calories and 61 grams of total fat. Seeing as how a 2,000-calorie daily diet should try not to exceed more than 78 grams of total fat per day, the Spinach and Artichoke Dip at Applebee's already raises more than a few red flags for this characteristic alone.
Fiesta Lime Chicken
Marketed as a "celebration of flavor," the Fiesta Lime Chicken consists of grilled chicken, cheese, lime sauce, Mexi-ranch, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of Spanish rice, the meal is intended to bring a sense of the American Southwest to the casual diner. Instead, frequent complaints about the quality of the dish's chicken mar what could otherwise be a hearty and delicious meal. Poor reviews describe jarringly inedible food, including that the meal was burnt and dry. Compounded with temperature criticisms, other reviews claim plates are hot while the food itself often isn't. These inconsistencies add up to a major sense of dissatisfaction for customers.
Even the Fiesta Lime Chicken's Spanish rice side doesn't escape criticism, with many diners finding it overcooked, dry, and bland. Not helping matters is the restaurant's poor attempt at making the meal look appetizing. Given the small cuts of chicken and a haphazard, almost random mishmash of food on the plate, it's sadly unsurprising that what could otherwise be a real winner for Applebee's menu is viewed as a disappointing offering.
Mozzarella Sticks
A frequent criticism of Applebee's food — the perception that it simply reheats frozen ingredients — is particularly evident with its mozzarella sticks. Some customers believe the sticks are just deep-fried, while others — including alleged former employees — claim they are even pre-breaded. Menu pictures depicting eight mozzarella sticks create understandable consternation for customers who received less, with some reviews lamenting the relatively high price per stick in both cases.
The issue of cost resurfaced during Applebee's $0.50 per stick special, with diners complaining that the shockingly low quality of the mozzarella made it unworthy, even at a the discounted price. Online reviews frequently mention texture problems like chewy cheese, sogginess, and insufficient filling.
Triple Chocolate Meltdown
While Applebee's often showcases the Triple Chocolate Meltdown — a combination of vanilla ice cream, fudge-filled chocolate cake, and hot fudge drizzle — as a standout dessert, the reality is a chocolate flavor with an unexpected, almost fruity sweetness. As one reviewer explained on TikTok, the dessert's weakness is further underscored by its clear defeat in a direct comparison against Domino's popular Lava Cakes (one of Domino's most popular menu items). For a fast food pizza delivery brand to beat a sit-down franchise eatery on desserts speaks to the clear lack of consumer support Applebee's has for its end-of-meal toppers.
Similarly, some reviewers unfavorably compared the Triple Chocolate Meltdown to a pre-baked Bundt cake instead of a dessert crust filled with piping-hot chocolate sauce. The sheer range of opinions on the menu item indicates a high degree of inconsistency in preparing it, which shows that standardization between different chain locations might be lacking.
Nachos Chipotle Lime Chicken
While nachos are typically a safe shareable appetizer, Applebee's version — featuring white corn tortilla chips, grilled chicken, melted cheese blend, house-made pico de gallo, and queso blanco — still manages to fall short. Despite a menu depiction showcasing ample toppings, customers have reported a much skimpier reality that sometimes consists mostly of tortilla chips. Moreover, frequent mix-ups and omissions of crucial ingredients — like serving beef instead of chicken or forgetting to include sour cream, jalapeños, salsa, and even queso — severely compromise the intended taste and texture of these nachos.
For guests who did actually receive all the correct ingredients, concerns about the quality of chicken in particular swamp review sites. With descriptions comparing Applebee's chicken to cardboard, many customers lambasted the kitchen for preparing the meat. In particular, critics propagated a pervasive belief that Applebee's food, including chicken, arrives frozen or pre-cooked, with staff merely microwaving the ingredients before preparing plates.
Four Cheese Mac & Cheese With Honey Pepper Chicken Tender
The Four Cheese Mac & Cheese With Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders at Applebee's is a relatively new selection for guests wanting something a bit outside the norm. Topped with bacon and chicken tenders, this "sweet and savory" penne mac and cheese is tossed in honey pepper sauce and cooked with four different cheeses. Based on reviews, however, the Four Cheese Mac & Cheese comes out of the kitchen ready to disappoint, particularly for customers craving the robust meal showcased on the Applebee's menu. Customers cite an overall lack of cheese compounded by honey pepper sauce drizzled over the poultry. Reportedly bland, the pasta's sauce clearly did not win any points for taste or even edibility.
Perhaps one of the mac and cheese's worst crimes, however, is the startling high load of calories and sodium. With 1,360 calories per serving, the Four Cheese Mac & Cheese With Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders clocks 3,300 milligrams of sodium. This equates to 143% of the daily value recommended for most adults. Along with 55 grams of total fat, it's fair to say that this Applebee's meal packs a heavy dietary punch.
Methodology
To pinpoint the Applebee's dishes that earned their spot on this (dis)honorable list, we began by combing through negative customer reviews about various menu offerings. These critiques needed to focus strictly on the food quality rather than service issues. This way, we could highlight meals notoriously consistent in disappointing diners regardless of where the specific Applebee's location sat.
Once we had identified several contenders with questionable reputations, I broadened my research across multiple review platforms to assess how frequently each dish was criticized and gauge the intensity of dissatisfaction expressed. Ultimately, the 10 selected results tend to speak for themselves when it comes to the Applebee's menu items guests are better off skipping.