What You Need To Know About Applebees' Senior Discount
There are plenty of chain restaurants around the United States that offer senior discounts, such as IHOP's 55+ menu and 10% off at some Arby's locations. However, many of these chain restaurants are franchised, so a discount comes down to whether a specific location chooses to offer one. Applebee's, the popular chain offering classic American dishes, doesn't have a corporate policy to offer a discount to seniors, but some restaurants do give between 10% and 15% off to customers over age 60.
Of course, this varies by location; your closest Applebee's might not offer any kind of discount, so it's best to call and ask before going all the way there. If you have multiple locations near you, then call them all — they could have different owners and different policies. If you can't get a senior discount at your local Applebee's, the chain does offer a loyalty program that will give you access to certain deals and exclusive offers.
Applebee's used to have a senior discount card
There was a time when Applebee's did give out senior discounts with a physical card known as its Golden Apple Card. The card has reportedly been discontinued at most locations, though there's a chance you can still show one if you have it. The information as to whether it's still accepted or given out is mixed, so it could depend on the location, but it's worth asking about at your local restaurant. If the Applebee's in question does accept it, the card offers that same 10% to 15% discount.
If you can't get a senior discount at your local Applebee's, then consider signing up for Club Applebee's, the chain's rewards program that's available to any age. You get a free appetizer when you join, as well as a free birthday treat and various exclusive deals and discounts that are only available to members. Beyond that, Applebee's does offer a two-entrée, one appetizer meal combo for $25, plus half-priced appetizers after 10 p.m. If you're not sure what to order, we ranked every Applebee's appetizer from worst to best.