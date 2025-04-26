What You Need To Know About Applebees' Senior Discount

There are plenty of chain restaurants around the United States that offer senior discounts, such as IHOP's 55+ menu and 10% off at some Arby's locations. However, many of these chain restaurants are franchised, so a discount comes down to whether a specific location chooses to offer one. Applebee's, the popular chain offering classic American dishes, doesn't have a corporate policy to offer a discount to seniors, but some restaurants do give between 10% and 15% off to customers over age 60.

Of course, this varies by location; your closest Applebee's might not offer any kind of discount, so it's best to call and ask before going all the way there. If you have multiple locations near you, then call them all — they could have different owners and different policies. If you can't get a senior discount at your local Applebee's, the chain does offer a loyalty program that will give you access to certain deals and exclusive offers.