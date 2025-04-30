Why We Always Avoid The Queso At This Popular Chain Restaurant

Despite bearing the brunt of criticism for offering some of the lowest-quality seafood and being found among the restaurants offering patrons a low-quality steak, no one can deny that Applebee's offers a casual dining experience at an affordable price. With this in mind, Chowhound accepted the mission of ranking all of Applebee's appetizers. After evaluating its expansive selection, we found that the white queso dip was one to steer clear from.

For diners on a budget, the melty white queso and freshly made white corn tortilla chips are undeniably a steal at $10, but we left wanting more from the taste. Objectively, if this was served as a side dip or a part of another dish, the white queso's lack of flavor could be overlooked since other seasonings and ingredients would help to carry the weight. However, it failed to stand on its own when served with only tortilla chips, which only emphasized how bland and overwhelmingly salty it was. Fans of the melty white queso enjoy its mild spice and large size for sharing, but not even that fancy Walker Hayes song could make this dish anything more than disappointing.