Impress Guests With A Sophisticated Tinned Fish Charcuterie Board

Entertaining is all about excitement. It's about creating a bit of magic, conjuring novel delights, and impressing your guests. Proper entertaining creates occasions that turn things like vodka butter from worrisome adaptation to memorable lark. Unless you are hosting the reading of a will (or ... especially if you are hosting the reading of a will?), your aim should be to create comfort, but also to titillate. And welcome surprises do just that. A tinned fish platter, for example, is a terrific addition or exchange for the more expected, sometimes boring ingredients on a charcuterie board.

Charcuterie, of course, literally refers to meat: Those beautiful boards fanned with all manner of saucisson secs, pâté, and jambons. But, in recent years, people have begun applying the term to any loosely grouped foodstuffs. We tried to fight it, but as an acquiescence to the neologism, we're gonna dive right into the tinned fish charcuterie board. This version of charcuterie is just as easy to assemble as the accurately named kind, only a little less expected. It's also a little more likely to incorporate allergens, so survey your guests for any potential problems before they arrive. Then get your pull tab finger ready and crank up the can opener: It's tinned fish time.