Ina Garten's Tip For Choosing Cheeses And Her Absolute Favorite Shop

When it comes to choosing a mix of cheeses to serve at a party, Ina Garten follows a rule. Get three different kinds of cheeses that offer a "balance of flavors," which usually boils down to something creamy, a goat cheese, and a sharp cheese, like blue cheese (per Today). And in her opinion, there's one place in the world that's just a supreme place to buy these cheeses: Barthélémy in Paris, City of Light.

Cheese rounds and blocks stretch from wall to wall in the hundred-year-old shop. For someone who needs at least three different types of cheeses for a dinner party, it's a logical place to end up. And when in Paris, the Barefoot Contessa loves to throw dinner parties. Buying food in Paris for a dinner or cocktail party à la Ina Garten is different than shopping elsewhere, meaning that she usually doesn't go to the grocery store in Paris to find the ingredients she needs for her special dishes.

However, what the experience lacks in convenience, it makes up for in other ways. For example, it affords Garten the time to walk around her favorite neighborhoods in the City of Light. It also puts her into contact with shopkeepers who know her and who are personable enough to offer some helpful tips for choosing the party's food supplies.

