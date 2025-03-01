What's The Highest Protein Item At Wendy's?

If you're on the hunt for a high-protein meal at Wendy's, you're in luck. The fast food giant serves up plenty of high-protein options all day long, from classic fast food breakfast sandwiches to chicken sandwiches, a long list of burgers, and salads. But which has the most? The more meat you stack onto something, the more protein it's going to have. So, unsurprisingly, the highest protein item on the menu is the Triple Mushroom Bacon Burger. This monster of a burger comes loaded with 84 grams of protein packed into 1,350 calories. It's a protein powerhouse, but three beef patties and a pile of bacon aren't exactly the healthiest way to hit your protein goals.

For something still protein-heavy but a little more balanced, the Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club is another solid pick. This crispy chicken sandwich packs 36 grams of protein into 620 calories, making it a good option if you want a filling, protein-rich meal without going overboard. A classic 6-piece Chicken Nugget provides a respectable 15 grams of protein per 270 calories, making it a decently protein-rich snack or lunch option.

And let's not forget about high-protein breakfasts! Getting enough protein in the morning is key to staying full and energized throughout the day. Wendy's breakfast menu has protein-packed options, the heftiest of which is their bacon, egg and cheese burrito, featuring 32 grams of protein to fuel your day.