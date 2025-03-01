What's The Highest Protein Item At Wendy's?
If you're on the hunt for a high-protein meal at Wendy's, you're in luck. The fast food giant serves up plenty of high-protein options all day long, from classic fast food breakfast sandwiches to chicken sandwiches, a long list of burgers, and salads. But which has the most? The more meat you stack onto something, the more protein it's going to have. So, unsurprisingly, the highest protein item on the menu is the Triple Mushroom Bacon Burger. This monster of a burger comes loaded with 84 grams of protein packed into 1,350 calories. It's a protein powerhouse, but three beef patties and a pile of bacon aren't exactly the healthiest way to hit your protein goals.
For something still protein-heavy but a little more balanced, the Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club is another solid pick. This crispy chicken sandwich packs 36 grams of protein into 620 calories, making it a good option if you want a filling, protein-rich meal without going overboard. A classic 6-piece Chicken Nugget provides a respectable 15 grams of protein per 270 calories, making it a decently protein-rich snack or lunch option.
And let's not forget about high-protein breakfasts! Getting enough protein in the morning is key to staying full and energized throughout the day. Wendy's breakfast menu has protein-packed options, the heftiest of which is their bacon, egg and cheese burrito, featuring 32 grams of protein to fuel your day.
Healthier high-protein options at Wendy's
Not all high-protein meals have to be stacked with beef and bacon. If you're looking for a healthier way to get your protein fix at Wendy's, there are plenty of options worth considering while maintaining the goal of consuming around 20 grams or more of protein per meal. The Cobb Salad is the highest-protein salad on the menu, loaded with grilled chicken, bacon, egg, cheese, and fresh greens, giving you 36 grams of protein at only 420 calories. It's a great choice for those who want a high-protein meal without the extra grease.
Another solid pick is the Apple Pecan Salad. It combines grilled chicken, apples, pecans, cranberries, and blue cheese, adding up to 31 grams of protein. If you're craving something warm, Wendy's chili is a fantastic option. Packed with beef and beans, it's lower in carbs than many other menu items while still offering a good amount of protein.
When looking for high-protein options, it's all about balance. Sure, the Triple Burger might have the most protein, but it also comes with a hefty calorie count, lots of fat, and plenty of carbs. Meanwhile, salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, and chili offer a great protein boost without overloading on fat and calories. Whether you're aiming to bulk up or just stay full longer, Wendy's has plenty of protein-packed choices to fit your goals.