Add One Canned Ingredient To Your Greek Salad For A Flavorful, Satisfying Twist

A Greek salad is a Mediterranean medley featuring crunchy romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, spicy red onion, olives, and feta all tied together with a tangy vinaigrette. Commonly served as a side dish or an appetizer, you can turn this light dish into a proper meal by introducing an affordable, flavorful, and satiating ingredient that requires almost no extra work. Enter canned tuna.

Although it's occasionally touted as a lower quality version of its fresh-caught counterpart, canned tuna is just as nutritious, flaunting high levels of omega-3s, protein, and many other essential vitamins and minerals. In addition to its nourishing profile, canned tuna also boasts a delicate ocean flavor accented by satisfying savory notes and a fatty mouthfeel. Not only does introducing canned tuna to a Greek salad fill it out with a more satiating bravado, but the ingredients of the dish mingle harmoniously with the fish, making it a well-rounded and well-matched roster of provisions.

To introduce canned tuna to your Greek salad, simply pop open a can, drain the liquid, and use a spoon or fork to scrape the fish onto your salad before tossing it. If it's an extra dense brick of tuna, consider shredding it with a fork before adding it to the salad. Opt for a high-quality can of tuna that's low in sodium to avoid an overly brackish taste. Choosing between canned tuna in oil or water can make a subtle difference, as the former has a fattier feel while the latter has a dryer one.