Why You'll Always Find Rattan In Ina Garten's Kitchen

If you've ever taken a closer look at Ina Garten's kitchen, be it on screen or in a photo in one of her 13 cookbooks, you'll definitely notice a theme. The look is classic yet unfussy, with a decidedly Hamptons vibe, which makes sense since that's where she got her start when she bought a gourmet food store called The Barefoot Contessa in 1978, and she still lives in East Hampton to this day. One of the secrets to pulling off this easygoing aesthetic is Garten's love for rattan accents.

Rattan is a natural fiber that grows in tropical climates that's often woven into home goods, and it has a natural, beige color that complements any kitchen design. From simple baskets for organizing to serving trays, placemats, and even furniture, a couple of pieces of well-placed rattan can make any room look a little more chic and timeless. In fact, if you look closely next time you get a peek in her home, you'll notice that you'll almost always find rattan in Ina Garten's kitchen thanks to its visual appeal and practicality. The best part? You can copy her look pretty easily on the cheap.