Why You'll Always Find Rattan In Ina Garten's Kitchen
If you've ever taken a closer look at Ina Garten's kitchen, be it on screen or in a photo in one of her 13 cookbooks, you'll definitely notice a theme. The look is classic yet unfussy, with a decidedly Hamptons vibe, which makes sense since that's where she got her start when she bought a gourmet food store called The Barefoot Contessa in 1978, and she still lives in East Hampton to this day. One of the secrets to pulling off this easygoing aesthetic is Garten's love for rattan accents.
Rattan is a natural fiber that grows in tropical climates that's often woven into home goods, and it has a natural, beige color that complements any kitchen design. From simple baskets for organizing to serving trays, placemats, and even furniture, a couple of pieces of well-placed rattan can make any room look a little more chic and timeless. In fact, if you look closely next time you get a peek in her home, you'll notice that you'll almost always find rattan in Ina Garten's kitchen thanks to its visual appeal and practicality. The best part? You can copy her look pretty easily on the cheap.
Rattan looks effortless and natural
The key to rattan's easy, breezy appeal is that it looks natural, like something that came from the coast. People have been using it to make furnishings since ancient Egypt, and it's a trend of the '70s that's coming back, so it's a timeless look. Unlike all of the high-gloss metal fixtures and bright white paint that have dominated the kitchen design scene in the last decade, rattan feels unpretentious yet elevated, much like Ina Garten herself.
One of the easiest ways to bite Garten's style is to take a spin through her Instagram with an eye toward rattan accents. She often goes for serving pieces like placemats, which make an elegant dinner party setting. Sometimes she prefers a circular shape, like these Dimpola Round Woven Placemats, although other times she's been known to go for a rectangle like these YANGQIHOME Rectangular Woven Placemats. Rattan centerpieces also pop up frequently, often filled with fresh flowers. Trays and plate chargers are also an option, or you can go for something big and bold like like the Natural Water Hyacinth Storage Basket from YAHUAN, which is similar to the basket she keeps at the end of her kitchen island. With just a few select pieces of rattan in your own kitchen, no matter your existing aesthetic, it's easy and affordable to get a little bit of that Barefoot Contessa style.