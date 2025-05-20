Why Ina Garten Chooses To Keep Her Favorite Ingredients On The Counter Instead Of Putting Them Away

For the dedicated chef, mise en place — the practice of gathering each of your ingredients before you begin cooking and urgently need them — is an important step for successfully executing a recipe. Nobody wants to be scrambling for matches when it's time to set Julia Child's iconic coq au vin on fire. And Ina Garten, one of the living legends of present-day food world fame, manages to make mise en place both a more casual and a more serious affair by keeping some key ingredients out for easy access.

"When I buy groceries, I leave things like lemons, onions, and garlic in bowls on the counter, rather than putting them away," Garten told Oprah Daily. "Not only are they easy to get to, but also, when I'm working, I often think, what would make this even better? Chances are, one of those ingredients will do the trick, so it reminds me to use what's already there, rather than search for some crazy spice or herb." So, if you already leave these pieces of produce out simply because it's always seemed like that's just where those items should go, then you can celebrate the polished professionalism that you share with the Barefoot Contessa herself.