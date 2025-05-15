12 Discontinued McDonald's Desserts We Miss Dearly

Sweet foods have always been a part of human history, dating back even to the Neanderthals. But today, with dessert being an integral part of society, it takes on a much different meaning than it did for our ancient ancestors. For them, things like dates and honey offered the sweetness they craved. Modern takes on dessert are a little different. With the advent of processed sugar some 2,500 years ago, desserts became more intricate in their recipes aside from the single ingredients our ancestors ate to curb their sweet tooth.

These days, fast food restaurants can be the best way for busy people to get that quick and easy sugar fix. McDonald's serves over 68 million people every single day, and many of those consumers are bound to snack on a McDonald's dessert. At any given time, a particular restaurant offers anywhere from 10 to 15 dessert product offerings, but what about those that are no longer served? Over the years, McDonald's desserts have come and gone. And now, we're exploring 12 that we wish we could bring back.