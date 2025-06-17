These 11 Countries Produce The Most Beef In The World
Think about that fast food cheeseburger you snagged from the drive-thru on your way home from work. That medium rare filet mignon on your plate at your favorite fine dining restaurant. That ketchup-topped meatloaf your mom would make for dinner each week during your childhood. For many folks, beef is woven into daily life. In fact, people across the globe consume well over 130 billion pounds of beef each year, according to the latest estimates from World Population Review. But it all has to come from somewhere, right?
Well, just 11 countries make up about 80% of the world's beef production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS), and they come from all corners of the globe. Each country specializes in different cattle breeds, too, which all have a unique flavor profile. Read on to find out which nations produce the ground beef in your burrito or the thinly shaved ribeye in your Philly cheesesteak. Some of the countries on this list might just take you by surprise.
Germany
It's the land of sauerbraten and rouladen, so it should not be a surprise that Germany is one of the world's top beef producers. In fact, it produces the second most beef among countries in all of the European Union. The European Union website Eurostat reported that in 2023 Germany produced 17.3% of the EU's 6.4 million metric tons of beef, which comes out to around 1.1 million metric tons.
Though there are over 40 breeds of cattle raised in Germany, a few are the most prominent: the Fleckvieh (also known as the Simmental) and the Braunvieh (also known as the Brown Swiss) in the southern region and the German Holstein and Red Holstein in the north. Together, these four breeds account for 80% of the cattle in the country, according to the German Livestock Association. Beef from Holstein cattle tends to be a bit leaner, while meat from the Fleckvieh is more marbled and tender and meat from the Braunvieh is often on the beefier side.
France
France is the European Union's top beef producer, making it one of the world's top producers as well. In 2023, France produced 20.7% of the EU's 6.4 million metric tons of beef, which comes out to around 1.3 million metric tons, according to Eurostat.
In France, the Charolais and Limousin are among the most popular cattle breeds. The Charolais can be recognized by their creamy white coats and massive size; mature male bulls can weigh over 2,500 pounds, while female cows can even exceed 2,000 pounds. Beef from Charolais cattle is on the leaner side and has a more delicate flavor.
Limousin cattle, native to south-central France, are characterized by their golden-tinged red coat and sturdy, healthy frame. Though this muscular breed generally has a lower fat content, the beefy flavor of the meat really shines through. You can really embrace the Frenchness of the meat by using it in some regional cooking — just be sure to brush up on these 13 tips you need to cook the best beef bourguignon.
Canada
Canada makes a whole lot more than maple syrup; the Great White North is also a significant beef producer, contributing around 2% of the world's share — that's more than 1.31 million metric tons, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS).
Nevertheless, Canadian beef production has actually been steadily declining, and 2024 marked some of the lowest numbers of cattle since the 1980s. Even so, there are still about 10,000 breeders of registered beef cattle across the country. And in terms of the ongoing production, the majority of Canada's beef comes from British cattle breeds like Angus, Hereford, Shorthorn, and Galloway.
As far as the top-producing provinces go, Alberta in western Canada comes in on top with about 44% of the country's cattle. Saskatchewan follows up with a respectable 29%. And if you're on the hunt for some Canadian beef, consider testing it out in one of the savory recipes on this list of 15 Canadian dishes you should try at least once.
Russia
The world's biggest country by land mass is also one of the world's biggest beef producers. Russia accounts for almost 3% of global beef production, which was about 1.44 million metric tons, FAS reported.
Angus and Kalmyk are the two most common cattle breeds in the country, making up more than 78% of the Russian herd. Since their introduction in the 17th century, Kalmyk cattle have been an important breed in Russian agriculture. Their high fat content helps sustain them through the country's long, harsh winters when feed can be scarce, but that high fat content also contributes to the flavor, and Kalmyk beef isn't suitable for all palates. So, since the late 2000s, Russia started trending more toward Angus, since the breed's tender and flavorful meat tends to be a crowd pleaser. And as the amount of Angus cattle has risen, the number of Kalmyk cattle has begun to dip.
Mexico
America's neighbor to the south also has a robust beef industry. Mexico constitutes 4% of the entire globe's production. That's around 2.26 million metric tons of beef annually, according to FAS.
Raramuri Criollo is a prominent cattle breed in Mexico, but it originated in Spain's Andalucía region before being brought to the Americas roughly 500 years ago. The cattle breed evolved in Copper Canyon area of Chihuahua, Mexico, where the animals were raised by the indigenous Tarahumara population. The Raramuri Criollo thrive in the dry climate, and their foraging habits result in a diet of varied plant life beyond the grasses that cattle typically munch on.
Compared to a massive breed like the Angus, Raramuri Criollo are on the smaller side, averaging around 800 pounds apiece. Nevertheless, beef from Raramuri Criollo cattle is actually pretty comparable to Angus in terms of taste. Though it might be a little on the leaner side, this type of beef is still tender with a complex flavor.
Australia
If you're looking for some quality beef, look to the Land Down Under. FAS reports that Australia is a big-time beef producer — just ahead of Mexico — accounting for 4% of the global share, which comes out to more than 2.5 million metric tons each year.
Beef is produced in every Australian state and territory, but Queensland contains almost half of the country's herd. While breeds like Angus, Hereford, Brahman, and Droughtmaster are commonly found in Australia, Meat and Livestock Australia Ltd. reports that the country is ranked second in the world for Wagyu beef (Japan comes first, of course). Australia began producing Wagyu back in the 1990s, and most of the country's Wagyu are of the Japanese Black strain, which is the most predominant of the four strains. The other three are Japanese Brown, Japanese Shorthorn, and Japanese Polled. Wagyu is highly sought after thanks to its rich, almost buttery flavor due to the intense marbling, and for that reason between 80% and 90% of Australian Wagyu is exported.
Argentina
It should come as no surprise that Argentina, home of savory and smoky asado, is one of the world's top beef producers. In fact, the industry is a central part of the country's economy. Generating 3.18 million metric tons of beef a year, Argentina makes up about 5% of total global beef production, FAS reports.
English breeds actually dominate beef production, making up 85% of all the cattle in the country. You'll see mostly Angus and Hereford in Argentina. While Angus tends to be richer and juicier thanks to its marbling, Hereford is on the leaner, milder side with a slightly beefier taste. Regardless of breed, you can expect Argentine beef to be chock full of flavor, since many of the animals are grass-fed and grain-finished. So, keep an eye out at the grocery store for meat from this South American country – Argentine steaks are some of the best around.
India
India is another major force in global beef production, and it accounts for 7% of the world's share. That comes out to more than 4.5 million metric tons, FAS reports.
India really began growing its beef exports in the 2000s, eventually becoming one of the world's more dominant players in the industry. But the beef India produces is a little different from the kind you'll find other countries producing — most of it is actually water buffalo, also known as carabeef. And India primarily exports carabeef to other Asian nations.
If you're wondering what water buffalo tastes like, you can expect carabeef to be less marbled than other cattle breeds, but on the whole, it tastes pretty similar to regular ol' beef you'll find on American grocery store shelves. But if you're curious about cooking with carabeef from India, it's probably a good idea to learn about the five key spices you need for Indian dishes as well.
China
China is a big player in terms of beef production, ranking third globally. The country is responsible for more than 12% of the world's beef, or nearly 8 million metric tons, according to data from FAS.
There are numerous indigenous cattle breeds in China. Broadly categorized as yellow cattle, the breeds are then further divided into groups based on region: northern, central plain, and southern yellow cattle. While northern yellow cattle breeds are the most plentiful, central plain yellow cattle tend to be the more prominent breeds. Common central plain yellow cattle include the Qinchuan, Nanyang, Luxi, and Jinnan. Of that group, the Qinchuan is the standout breed.
Produced on the Qinchuan Plain in the province of Shaanxi, Qinchuan are an ancient breed of cattle and were originally used as draft animals. Nowadays, the breed is more commonly used for beef production, and bulls can weigh more than 1,300 pounds. Qinchuan beef is known for being uniquely flavorful thanks to its tender and well-marbled meat.
Brazil
Brazil is known for its stunning beaches, picturesque landscapes, lively cities, and vibrant culture, so you might be surprised to learn it's a dominant agricultural force as well — especially when it comes to beef production. It's the second largest producer in the world, accounting for roughly 19% of the entire globe's beef, FAS data shows. That's more than 11 million metric tons of beef each year.
Nelore cattle are the most prominent breed in Brazil, with purebred and hybrid Nelore making up more than 80% of the country's cattle population. Even though the breed was actually introduced to the South American country by India in the 19th century, Brazil now exports Nelore cattle to other nations like Argentina, Paraguay, Venezuela, Mexico, and even the United States. As far as taste goes, Nelore cattle tend to be on the leaner side, but the breed has enough marbling to really enhance the flavor, contributing to its popularity in Brazil. If you're curious about Nelore beef, be sure to look out for it as you navigate your first trip to a Brazilian steakhouse.
United States
When it comes to beef production, the United States leads the pack. It churns out one fifth of the world's beef, FAS data show. If you're looking for specifics, that's more than 12 million metric tons of beef annually. And that beef largely comes from one particular breed of cattle: the black Angus.
The black Angus has a hulking presence, with female cows weighing at least 1,000 pounds while male bulls can exceed 2,000 pounds. Beyond the sheer amount of meat the black Angus offers, the breed is also popular thanks to its taste. The beef is well-marbled, tender, juicy, and packed with flavor. In 2024, there were more than 330,000 registered black Angus in America, AGDaily reports.
The state of Montana has the largest amount of black Angus in the nation, but as far as overall beef production goes, Texas reigns supreme. Other U.S. states with high levels of beef production are Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Kansas.