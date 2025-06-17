These 11 Countries Produce The Most Beef In The World

Think about that fast food cheeseburger you snagged from the drive-thru on your way home from work. That medium rare filet mignon on your plate at your favorite fine dining restaurant. That ketchup-topped meatloaf your mom would make for dinner each week during your childhood. For many folks, beef is woven into daily life. In fact, people across the globe consume well over 130 billion pounds of beef each year, according to the latest estimates from World Population Review. But it all has to come from somewhere, right?

Well, just 11 countries make up about 80% of the world's beef production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS), and they come from all corners of the globe. Each country specializes in different cattle breeds, too, which all have a unique flavor profile. Read on to find out which nations produce the ground beef in your burrito or the thinly shaved ribeye in your Philly cheesesteak. Some of the countries on this list might just take you by surprise.