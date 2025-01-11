Why Argentina Steaks Are Some Of The Best Around

Think of Argentine cuisine and the mouthwatering combination of steak and chimichurri — all washed down with a local wine — is typically what comes to mind. Indeed, beef is a fundamental aspect of the country's culture, enjoyed in rituals of open-fire cooking called asado. The practice emerged from the country's expansive plain region called the Pampas, where nomadic gauchos rounded up huge herds of cattle during the mid-18th to mid-19th century.

With such a strong cultural background, it's no surprise Argentine beef is still abundantly enjoyed. In addition to its popularity, the meat is also very high quality. In fact, the South American country's steaks are some of the best around. Such excellence comes by way of not only Argentina's beef legacy but also modern ranching practices.

For one, many of the cows raised in Argentina continue to be grass rather than grain-fed. While such a diet results in leaner steaks, the grass-fed beef also comes with more flavor. Plus, many ranches employ grain-finishing, thereby enhancing fat content. The natural raising process is supported by stringent regulation, which forbids antibiotics and growth hormones, as well as protecting the animal's environment. Such a dedication to quality pays off in the taste, thereby establishing Argentine steak's reputation.