How To Navigate Your First Trip To A Brazilian Steakhouse

Customers don't just go to Brazilian steakhouses for the amazing food, but also for the classy ambiance and welcoming atmosphere. As a result, these restaurants are usually pretty busy, especially during peak meal times. If you're planning ahead, you're going to want to make a reservation.

Advertisement

Although most Brazilian steakhouses will take walk-ins if they can, the truth is it isn't always possible for walk-ins to get a table. Fogo de Chão says that, "While reservations are not mandatory, we highly recommend making them in advance, particularly for weekends and holidays." Texas de Brazil says something similar, stating that, "Reservations are not required but we do highly recommend making a reservation."

While you're planning out your reservation, it helps to check the dress code. Brazilian steakhouses are not typically black-tie, but they do expect guests to dress appropriately. Chains like Fogo de Chão, Texas de Brazil, and Rodizio Grill recommend "smart casual" attire. Higher-end Brazilian steakhouses – especially ones that aren't part of a chain – may have a stricter dress code in place.

Advertisement

Keep in mind that due to the way Brazilian steakhouses work, you'll probably be dining there a little longer than you would at a standard steakhouse or other type of sit-down restaurant. Expect to spend one to two hours eating so you can sample the various cuts, and make sure to pay enough for parking so you don't have to feed the meter while eating!