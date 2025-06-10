Why Nobody Buys Frozen Orange Juice Anymore

Whether you had it as a kid on weekend mornings, or first thing every day as an adult, orange juice is widely considered a staple among breakfast beverages. This is because it touts a variety of vitamins and minerals essential for your health. With its rise in popularity over the years, orange juice can be found in many flavors and varieties. One of those, frozen concentrate, was once a hit with juice lovers for reasons like easy storage and an extensive shelf-life. However, despite still being found at grocery stores, frozen juice concentrate has seen a decline due to consumer perception of it and juice as a whole.

The concentration process removes most of the water after being squeezed from the fruit, and that filtering could diminish the flavor. To amend this, juice companies may ramp up the flavor with additives, sweeteners, and sodium. There's also the issue of evidence pointing to frozen concentrate actually having less nutrition than not-from-concentrate juice. While the calories and sugar content could remain the same, some frozen orange juice brands will fall short of having orange juice's other benefits, like iron, potassium, and fiber.