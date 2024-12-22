What's The Difference Between Seltzer Vs Sparkling Water?

Even water — the most indispensable beverage to humans — comes in nuanced culinary forms. It's an ideal vessel for cooking many foods. And it's typically the greatest constituent in liquids, which means it's especially important in drinks. Whether you're tailoring your aqueous source for brewing coffee or cocktail-making, the composition makes a big difference. Not to mention the contents influence the many types of carbonated waters.

So the next time you're making a bubbly beverage, you may be wondering if it's better to reach for seltzer or sparkling water. After all, both are carbonated and unflavored, typically contained in metal cans. Well, as it turns out, the nuances are all in the details. While seltzer only has artificial carbon dioxide for its bubbles, sparkling water has a whole range of naturally occurring minerals. These compounds are palpable to the taste, and therefore entail different uses, too. So although both are labeled as water, you'll want to keep their differences in mind.