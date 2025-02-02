Remember When Pepsi Challenged Coke Into An Identity Crisis?

While "Is Pepsi okay?" has now become an iconic statement uttered by waiters around the United States to soften the blow that their restaurant doesn't carry Coca-Cola products, Coke's superiority in the soft drink department was actually not so secure at one point in time.

The Pepsi Challenge was an experiment done by the Pepsi company to prove that, without direct marketing or the iconic red and blue cans to sway their opinion, consumers would choose the taste of Pepsi over Coca-Cola. While the idea was far-fetched, as Coca-Cola was the king of soft drinks for decades prior, it actually worked; the campaign's commercial showcased impressive results that leaned in Pepsi's favor, and this had obviously shaken The Coca-Cola Company.

This challenge, along with the nerve-wracking statistics that Pepsi was on the road to pull ahead of Coke to become America's favorite soft drink (including the former's superior sales in grocery stores and supermarkets), was enough to scare Coke into making a drastic decision. In 1985, Coca-Cola made the extremely controversial announcement that it was changing Coke's formula. And while the company itself refers to this fiasco as "the biggest risk in consumer goods history," that does not mean it came with a positive reaction.