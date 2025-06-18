Improve Your Filet-O-Fish With A DIY Coleslaw Topping

Crispy, crunchy, and topped with sweet and salty tartar sauce, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is a fast food classic. While it's tough to improve on such perfection, creating coleslaw with easy ingredients from the McDonald's menu can help to take your Filet-O-Fish from standard drive-thru fare to something you'd expect from a seaside seafood eatery.

Creating your coleslaw mix is simple: Ask for shredded lettuce on top of your Filet-O-Fish, an extra side of tartar sauce, and a fork. Open up your Filet-O-Fish container. Remove the lettuce from your sandwich and place it in the empty side of the container, add the tartar sauce, and mix until you reach creamy perfection. Add your newly-made coleslaw back to your sandwich, and enjoy the tang of extra tartar sauce alongside the crisp crunch of lettuce, highlighting the savory flavors of your crispy filet.

To get even more creative, try asking for a side of Big Mac sauce and to mix with your lettuce instead of extra tartar sauce. McDonald's Big Mac sauce is fairly simple — it's mostly mayo, with some sweet pickle relish, mustard, vinegar, and seasonings, making it a slightly sweeter and spicier version of tartar sauce that can go well with a Filet-O-Fish (it's especially delicious if you order cheese on your sandwich). If you're not a fan of coleslaw, simply ordering your sandwich with Big Mac sauce instead of tartar sauce can make your Filet-O-Fish even better.