The Best Filet-O-Fish Hack Takes Inspiration From Another Classic Sandwich
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Bacon tastes good with everything. Fast food fare is no exception; a hack that melds the beloved Filet-O-Fish sandwich with a traditional BLT at McDonald's has been circulating on social media. It's super-easy to make a few customization requests to create a BLT-fish-sandwich-hybrid that will delight your tastebuds from the moment you bite into the familiar crispiness of your favorite wild-caught Alaskan pollock sandwich.
To create your BLT Filet-O-Fish, start by opening up your McDonald's app. Navigate to the fish category and select the Filet-O-Fish as normal. Choose the double or single option, then click customize. In the "Add it on" section, select lettuce and tomato. Then, after you've clicked "Add to Bag," return to the app's main screen. There, navigate to the sides section, where you can order three half strips of bacon.
Prices for add-ons vary from one area to the next, but its typically free to add some extra lettuce and tomato to your sandwich. Your bacon add-on, meanwhile, should cost around $3. When you receive your purchase, simply open up your Filet-O-Fish, arrange your bacon strips, and enjoy.
Other next-level Filet-O-Fish hacks
While the BLT hybrid is incredibly popular online, and for good reason, there are plenty of other ways to customize your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich to your tastes. If you're up to the challenge, or simply looking to experiment, you can even recreate a copycat Filet-O-Fish in your own kitchen. Pickle fans love adding the tangy flavor of fresh dill to a Filet-O-Fish (you can add extra pickles in the app, in the same area where you can add lettuce and tomato to your sandwich). Extra pickles help to play up the dill flavor of the tartar sauce, and offer some extra crunch too.
If you can't get enough of McDonald's tartar sauce, you can add some extra lettuce and tartar sauce to your sandwich. An important note to keep in mind, though, is to make sure to specify that you want the extra lettuce on top, because otherwise you'll risk having it placed on the bottom. Likewise, unless you're a big fan of super-saucy sandwiches, ask for the extra tartar sauce on the side so you can add it as needed.