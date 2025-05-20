The Best Filet-O-Fish Hack Takes Inspiration From Another Classic Sandwich

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Bacon tastes good with everything. Fast food fare is no exception; a hack that melds the beloved Filet-O-Fish sandwich with a traditional BLT at McDonald's has been circulating on social media. It's super-easy to make a few customization requests to create a BLT-fish-sandwich-hybrid that will delight your tastebuds from the moment you bite into the familiar crispiness of your favorite wild-caught Alaskan pollock sandwich.

To create your BLT Filet-O-Fish, start by opening up your McDonald's app. Navigate to the fish category and select the Filet-O-Fish as normal. Choose the double or single option, then click customize. In the "Add it on" section, select lettuce and tomato. Then, after you've clicked "Add to Bag," return to the app's main screen. There, navigate to the sides section, where you can order three half strips of bacon.

Prices for add-ons vary from one area to the next, but its typically free to add some extra lettuce and tomato to your sandwich. Your bacon add-on, meanwhile, should cost around $3. When you receive your purchase, simply open up your Filet-O-Fish, arrange your bacon strips, and enjoy.