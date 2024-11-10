The Bun Swap You Should Make When You Order A McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich

When you think of McDonald's, you might think of the globally famous Big Mac. Believe it or not, another sandwich has been holding its own for years: the Filet-O-Fish. The fast-food giant keeps things simple here with just a standard bun, fried Alaskan pollock filet, melted cheese, and some tartar sauce. If you're looking for a new type of sandwich that elevates this classic even more, try swapping that regular bun for an English muffin. Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz told users on TikTok this swap is totally possible "as long as they're nice in the restaurant."

An English muffin is flatter and denser than a typical McDonald's bun, and the brand makes their muffins with dried rye sourdough, which will give this dish a slightly tangier flavor than the bun does. You can custom order this sandwich at any McDonald's, and if you're interested, change out that tartar sauce for a surprising twist, too.