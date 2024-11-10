The Bun Swap You Should Make When You Order A McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich
When you think of McDonald's, you might think of the globally famous Big Mac. Believe it or not, another sandwich has been holding its own for years: the Filet-O-Fish. The fast-food giant keeps things simple here with just a standard bun, fried Alaskan pollock filet, melted cheese, and some tartar sauce. If you're looking for a new type of sandwich that elevates this classic even more, try swapping that regular bun for an English muffin. Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz told users on TikTok this swap is totally possible "as long as they're nice in the restaurant."
An English muffin is flatter and denser than a typical McDonald's bun, and the brand makes their muffins with dried rye sourdough, which will give this dish a slightly tangier flavor than the bun does. You can custom order this sandwich at any McDonald's, and if you're interested, change out that tartar sauce for a surprising twist, too.
Order your Filet-O-Fish with an English muffin and Mac sauce
The Filet-O-Fish has been around since the 1960s, and its history is pretty intriguing. Although McDonald's started out as a burger joint, the brand quickly realized that fish became popular among Catholics during Lent. As a result, the Filet-O-Fish was born, and today, McDonald's sells more than 300 million of the fish sandwiches annually — though most of them probably aren't made with an English muffin.
To make things more fun beyond the bun, swap the tartar sauce out, too. Tartar sauce tends to lean on the bitter side, and since you're already getting that slight tang from the English muffin, add some Mac sauce to sandwich instead. Tartar sauce is common with fish, but the Mac sauce has its own kind of zest — and you probably won't want to go back. If you don't love the idea of an English muffin, try changing up the standard bun for a biscuit. It's even denser than the muffin but with a slight sweetness. Whether to add Mac sauce or tartar sauce is up to you.