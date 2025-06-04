15 Of Jacques Pepin's All-Time Favorite Foods

In an interview with WBUR, Jacques Pépin called eggs "one of the greatest foods that you can have," noting that if he were on an island, all he'd need would be chicken, eggs, and wine. He's noted before that if he doesn't know what to make for a meal, eggs are always an option. One of his favorite egg recipes, and one of his favorite foods overall, is a dish his mother made when he was a child, called "Les Oeufs Jeannette." These are halved, hard-cooked eggs where the yolk has been mixed with herbs and stuffed back into the white. The egg halves are then pan-fried so that the yolk mixture develops a crispy crust, and the whole thing is then coated with a dressing. Think deviled eggs but taken two delicious steps further.

Pépin still makes this dish and has noted he hasn't come across recipes similar to what his mother made. If you want to know how Pépin manages to peel eggs without ripping the white to shreds, he places the eggs in water that's already boiling. When the eggs are done cooking, he cracks the eggs, before dunking them in cold water, by shaking the pan. He later peels them under running water when they've cooled.