What Flavor Is Juicy Fruit Gum Supposed To Be?

First introduced by Wrigley in 1893, Juicy Fruit has endured as one of the most popular gum brands on the market. Its sweet, fruity flavor you can't quite put your finger on has captivated gum-chewers worldwide, begging the question, what exactly is the elusive fruit in Juicy Fruit? While the gum's packaging ambiguously lists, "natural and artificial flavors," some online digging reveals a 2002 post on The Straight Dope message board, sharing a response from the Wrigley Consumer Affairs Coordinator. The message states: "... I'm afraid we can't be very specific because, for competitive reasons, we consider our Juicy Fruit flavoring formula to be a trade secret. I can, however, tell you that the mixture of fruit flavors in Juicy Fruit is comprised of predominately lemon, orange, pineapple, and banana notes."

Advertisement

It's possible you haven't picked up on all these flavors in the gum, only noting that it tastes tropical. Indeed, it has even been compared to the taste of jackfruit — a large tropical fruit grown in Asia, Africa, and South America. Some people speculate that Juicy Fruit smells like jackfruit because both contain isoamyl acetate, a chemical that gives off a banana/pear odor. Isoamyl acetate is found naturally in some ripe fruits and commonly used to flavor food. However, the chemical is not a confirmed ingredient in Juicy Fruit gum.