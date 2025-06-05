I Tried 15 White Claws And Never Expected This Flavor To Be The Winner
White Claw didn't just ride the wave of the hard seltzer craze — it literally made the wave. First launched in 2016 by Canadian-owned Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits, the same company behind Mike's Hard Lemonade, White Claw quickly dominated the North American market with its now-signature promise: low-calorie, low-sugar refreshment without the heaviness of beer or the syrupy sweetness of coolers. Founded by Anthony von Mandl, a visionary in the beverage space, the brand was an instant disruptor in an industry ripe for reinvention.
Each White Claw contains just 100 calories, 2 grams of carbs, and 1 gram of sugar, appealing to health-conscious millennials and anyone tired of bloated hangovers. But beyond nutrition labels, its sleek branding, viral social media presence, and laid-back beach club aesthetic helped transform a niche product into a $4 billion dollar company. Today, White Claw remains the top-selling hard seltzer (not to be confused with canned cocktail) in the U.S., capturing nearly half the market share and regularly topping industry rankings. For better or worse, White Claw became the shorthand for "alcoholic sparkling water," and it doesn't look like it's going anywhere.
For this ranking, I rounded up a group at the office and cracked open every can of White Claw flavor we could find on a Tuesday morning. Our criteria for judging were based on taste, how closely they resembled the flavor on the label, and overall crushability. Some surprised us. Some traumatized us. But all were sipped in the name of "science."
15. White Claw Mango Paloma Tequila
As someone who works in the tequila industry and regularly samples 100% Blue Weber agave tequila, I was especially curious to see how White Claw's Mango Paloma would compare to the real deal. The Paloma is a classic cocktail that balances crisp grapefruit with the earthy, citrusy warmth of tequila. It is bright, refreshing, and full of character. Unfortunately, this version misses the mark on nearly every front.
White Claw's version is made with mango juice, red raspberry juice, and agave syrup. Those flavors, in theory, blend really well, but this drink comes across as muddled and not well-balanced. Neither the mango nor the grapefruit flavor is clearly defined and the tequila is barely noticeable. There is no zesty citrus bite but it is a little tart. It is missing earthy agave-driven depth which is present in most tequila cocktails. Instead, it tastes faintly bitter and tart. It is hard to pin down what exactly you are drinking, because the elements seem to haphazardly blur together with a bitter aftertaste. For those of us who love tequila, it feels like a missed opportunity to showcase the spirit's real potential.
14. White Claw Passion Fruit Seltzer
Passion fruit is a bold and exciting flavor, but this version from White Claw doesn't quite deliver. The aroma starts off strong with juicy, citrusy notes and a tart brightness that immediately evokes tropical fruit or even a punchy grapefruit. Unfortunately, the flavor tells a different story. On the palate, it leans more bitter than expected and finishes with a slightly medicinal aftertaste that lingers longer than it should. The contrast between the inviting nose and the actual taste is surprisingly stark. It lacks the juicy sweetness and tang most people associate with passion fruit, which makes the overall experience feel a little misleading. Based on the taste alone, we would not have been able to guess the name of the flavor as it doesn't clearly scream "passionfruit!"
While it is not completely undrinkable, it is unlikely to win over those expecting a vibrant, fruit-forward profile. That said, fans of drier or more bitter seltzers may still find something to enjoy here. It is also worth noting that this flavor has a higher ABV than the standard White Claw, which may contribute to the harsher finish. Ultimately, it is not going to be a crowd-pleaser but if you're looking to get drunk faster, it will do the job.
13. Lemon Mint Gin Smash
This one gets points for trying. Lemon and mint can be a refreshing combo (think a gin lemonade). But here, the mint feels artificial. To be fair, it is notoriously difficult to preserve the taste of fresh herbs in shelf-stable beverages. So, we will extend a little grace. But here, the mint overpowers everything, burying the gin and clashing with the citrus instead of blending with it. It leans hard into toothpaste territory. It reminded me of a prank we pulled at summer camp where we scraped out the Oreo filling and replaced it with mint toothpaste. This seltzer feels like someone just pulled that stunt on my gin smash.
It's not undrinkable, but it's definitely the weakest in the Gin Smash lineup, which is surprising because both lemon and mint individually pair well with gin. If you are really into mint, you might enjoy this. Otherwise, we recommend sticking to the other flavors and leaving this one in the cooler, maybe for your unsuspecting camp friends.
12. White Claw Black Cherry Seltzer
Once the poster child of the hard seltzer boom, black cherry flavor is now a divisive flavor. This one suffers from that all-too-common fate: it tastes a little like cough syrup. There's no strong aroma when you open it, but the flavor gets more medicinal the more you drink. It starts off okay but quickly veers into that oddly bitter, artificial cherry zone that haunts many a soda aisle.
The seltzer is drinkable in small sips, but you probably won't be racing to finish the can. It's a shame because black cherry should be rich and luscious like the real fruit. Here, it feels watered-down and weirdly tangy in the wrong way. If you like this, you probably really like this. But if not, you'll want to move along.
11. White Claw Watermelon Mint Vodka Smash
Mint and watermelon sounds refreshing in theory and we were genuinely excited to try this one, expecting something light, crisp, and effortlessly refreshing. Instead, we got something that tastes suspiciously like spa water, somehow mixed with mouthwash. The watermelon comes through first, followed by the mint in a more toothpaste-adjacent way. Again, it tastes artificial. It's not as harsh as it sounds, but the two flavors don't blend as naturally as you'd hope, which is surprising because it is delicious in a Watermelon Gazpacho Salad. This White Claw, on the other hand, leaves you craving more watermelon. That said, it is not undrinkable. Serve it ice cold, and it passes as a mild refresher, especially if you are trying not to taste the vodka, which, in this case, is practically nonexistent.
It might be the ideal drink for someone who wants something crushable for the buzz. Not a complete flop, but definitely the can that lingers in the cooler long after the peach and lime have vanished. It's not bad enough to throw away, but we'd probably pick something else first.
10. White Claw Blackberry Gin Smash
This one is fine as well. It won't blow your mind, but it also won't make you regret your purchase. There's a faint berry note, a hint of gin, and not much else going on, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's dry, lightly fruity, and pretty clean overall. Nothing tastes fake, and it doesn't try to do too much. It's exactly as advertised: blackberry, gin, and soda water. The gin botanical notes are subtle, so even non-gin lovers might find this drinkable. It's the kind of flavor that would work well over ice with a squeeze of lemon or a handful of muddled mint.
As-is, it's a little one-dimensional, but if you're just drinking for the low-calorie buzz on a hot day, this will get the job done. If you're sipping slowly or pairing with food, it's a good low-key option that won't compete with what's on your plate.
9. White Claw Strawberry Lime Gin Smash
Gin and lime feel like a natural pairing (think Gin & Tonics – so popular it's even served hot!) This White Claw is more lime-forward, while the strawberry lingers in the background, complemented by the juniper notes from the gin. It's bright and zippy with some gin botanical lift, but the berry flavor could be a bit more pronounced. That said, it's a refreshing combo that doesn't lean too sweet or too sour. The gin base gives it a little dryness, which makes it feel more like a cocktail than a canned cooler.
There's no artificial aftertaste, but it doesn't quite stand out either, which is why it lands in the middle of the pack. Still, it's balanced and inoffensiveness; that's all you really want in a drink. Great for someone who wants something a little fruity but not overpowering or for gin fans who like a mellow twist on their usual G&T. It's Not the star of the Smash line, but a worthy supporting act.
8. White Claw Big Surf Strawberry Kiwi Twist
This one's definitely got a nostalgic vibe: think early 2000s Snapple or the pink-and-green Trident gum. It tastes slightly artificial at first, but that sweetness is rounded out by actual cranberry and strawberry juices, which give it a bit of tartness and complexity. You'll notice it's sweeter than your average hard seltzer but still not cloying. The kiwi part isn't super distinct; it's more of a general "fruity" undertone than an actual kiwi burst, but the strawberry is recognizable and pleasant. The cranberry juice gives it just enough acidity to keep things from feeling flat.
It's a little more of a sugar rush than the others, so if you like lighter, drier seltzers, this may not be for you. But if you're chasing flavor over fizz, this is a fun change of pace. It's like your guilty pleasure drink, but one you don't have to feel guilty about.
7. White Claw Blackberry Seltzer
Blackberry is a sleeper hit: neutral and pleasant. This one doesn't smell like much when you crack the can, but the taste is surprisingly solid. There's a nice balance of berry sweetness and a hint of tartness, with no sharp artificial sweetness to kill the vibe. It's not exactly what you'd call juicy, but it's easy to drink and doesn't overdo it. While it doesn't scream "blackberry!" the flavor feels familiar, like a lightly infused spa water that just so happens to get you tipsy.
It's gentle, mellow, and probably won't offend anyone. But if you're looking for bold flavor, this might feel a bit too subdued. Still, we'd take low-key and drinkable over aggressive and artificial any day. Sometimes, you don't want your drink to be the main event, and for those moments, Blackberry is a solid pick.
6. White Claw Big Surf Tropical Punch
White Claw's Big Surf Tropical Punch doesn't shy away from flavor. It leads with orange and guava and finishes with a mellow mango and passionfruit vibe. The taste is juicy without being overwhelming, which is a delicate balance when you're mixing this many tropical fruits. Sometimes tropical punches lean too hard into pineapple or get lost in artificial sweetness — this one doesn't. It's more citrus-forward which adds brightness and the guava brings a slightly creamy texture while the sweetness from the mango lingers subtly.
There's no weird aftertaste or stevia sharpness since it's sweetened with cane sugar and fruit juice. It doesn't taste exactly like punch, but it nails the idea of a "tropical mix." It is perfect for a day at the beach.
5. White Claw Big Surf Mango Passionfruit Splash
Mango and passionfruit can both end up tasting too sweet and artificial, but this White Claw Big Surf dodges that trap by sweetening with real pineapple and strawberry juices and keeping sugar to just 1 gram (with actual cane sugar, no less). It is a sunny, beachy burst of flavor that feels like a tropical vacation. The pineapple adds brightness, the mango feels pulpy without being thick, and the passionfruit brings a tart, floral note that lingers in a good way. There's no artificial weirdness here. It's a bit sweeter than most seltzers, but not in a bad way: it's juicy, not syrupy, which is on-brand with the rest of the White Claw Big Surf line.
If you're the kind of person who likes fruity cocktails but doesn't want the sugar crash, this hits the sweet spot. Flavor-wise, it's one of the more natural-tasting ones on the list, likely due to being made with real juice.
4. White Claw Mandarin Peach Gin Smash
It is honestly hard to mess up gin, and thankfully, White Claw's Mandarin Peach Gin Smash doesn't even try. In fact, it delivers a surprisingly polished and well-balanced flavor that stands out in the lineup. The mandarin-orange zest adds a bright citrus snap that cuts through the sweetness of the juicy peach, creating a duo that works far better than it has any right to. While not a common flavor pairing, this seltzer makes a compelling case that maybe it should be.
The gin base lends a gentle botanical edge, just enough to remind you that this is not your average fruit punch in a can. It does not smell particularly strong, but the flavor carries through with a light and clean finish. It is fruity without being cloying, refreshing without being boring, and just sophisticated enough to feel slightly elevated, especially for something casually pulled from a cooler at the cottage.
This seltzer feels like it belongs at a rooftop happy hour or a well-planned bachelorette party. For those who normally avoid gin because they don't like juniper, this might just be their gateway drink.
3. White Claw Natural Lime Seltzer
Sometimes, simplicity wins, and in the case of White Claw Natural Lime, it wins by staying in its lane and doing the basics extremely well. This flavor is crisp, zesty, and exactly what it says on the can: lime. No mysterious "citrus blend," no artificial mystery notes, just a bright, fresh citrus aroma the moment you pop the tab. The flavor delivers a clean balance of tartness and subtle sweetness without veering into sour candy or bland soda water territory.
Lime is often the default flavor in hard seltzer lineups. But here, it feels like an intentional star. There's no fake sugar tang, no chemical aftertaste, and no need to mix it with anything else. It's the kind of drink that would happily sit next to your grilled corn and hot dogs at a BBQ or slide unnoticed into your cooler at a cottage weekend. It's consistently solid. Or, as my boss so eloquently put it: "not offensively good or bad." High praise, really, from a serial beverage entrepreneur.
2. White Claw Cranberry Wild Cherry Vodka Smash
Cranberry and wild cherry walk a fine line: too sweet and it's cough syrup, too tart and it's a face-puckering mess. But this one gets it right. It's made with real cranberry juice and red raspberry juice, giving it a bright, tart flavor. There's only 1 gram of sugar, and it's just enough to soften the tartness without erasing it. The vodka stays in the background and lets the fruit shine. It's clean, balanced, and easy to sip over ice. The cherry isn't as dominant as the label might suggest, which works in its favor. It leans more cranberry-lime vodka soda than wild cherry explosion. In fact, I originally thought this was just cranberry, vodka, and soda! But that subtlety earns points.
If you like a vodka cranberry but hate the cloying, sugary versions you find at sports bars, this is your upgrade. Drinkable, refreshing, and better than expected, it holds its own in second place.
1. White Claw Peach Seltzer
I swear, I'm not biased to peach; it just happened that both peach flavors landed in our top 5 because they were genuinely delicious. The scent is sweet and inviting, kind of like biting into a just-ripe peach at a summer picnic. The taste lives up to the promise, too, with a roundness and natural sweetness that never veers into syrupy. It's bright, juicy, and surprisingly crisp for a flavor that often gets bogged down by fake sugar. It's everything you want from a fruit-flavored seltzer: Recognizable, refreshing, and dangerously crushable. This is the kind of can you finish without realizing how quickly you drank it.
While some of its siblings left us searching for their namesake fruit, Peach stood out with clarity. No strange aftertaste, no bitterness, just pure peachy goodness that makes it the clear winner in this lineup. If you were to serve this to someone blind, they'd say, "Oh yeah, that's peach," with confidence. We'd even pair this with brunch if mimosas were out. An unexpected top-tier contender.
Methodology
With a wide selection of White Claw and other hard seltzers on hand for review, I gathered a few coworkers from different departments to get a well-rounded perspective. Some approached the tasting with full focus, jotting down detailed notes and rankings. Others went by instinct, voting for what they would actually want to drink again. The goal was to get a wide range of reactions and preferences, from cocktail aficionados to casual sippers.
Each drink was tasted cold and poured into unmarked cups to avoid bias. We judged them on four key criteria: overall taste, how well the flavor matched the name on the label, the presence or absence of a medicinal or artificial aftertaste, and general drinkability. We also noted whether any real juice or natural sweeteners were used, which made a noticeable difference in several cases.
The peach- and lime-forward seltzers consistently came out on top, praised for being bright, clean, and true to their labels. The Cranberry Wild Cherry Smash was also a clear crowd favorite thanks to its tartness and real juice base. On the other end of the spectrum, Passion Fruit and Mango Paloma received near-universal low marks for tasting bitter, flat, or far removed from their namesake cocktails. The rest of the lineup saw mixed reviews, proving that while hard seltzers are a personal preference, the best (and worst) still manages to stand out.