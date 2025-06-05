I Tried 15 White Claws And Never Expected This Flavor To Be The Winner

White Claw didn't just ride the wave of the hard seltzer craze — it literally made the wave. First launched in 2016 by Canadian-owned Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits, the same company behind Mike's Hard Lemonade, White Claw quickly dominated the North American market with its now-signature promise: low-calorie, low-sugar refreshment without the heaviness of beer or the syrupy sweetness of coolers. Founded by Anthony von Mandl, a visionary in the beverage space, the brand was an instant disruptor in an industry ripe for reinvention.

Each White Claw contains just 100 calories, 2 grams of carbs, and 1 gram of sugar, appealing to health-conscious millennials and anyone tired of bloated hangovers. But beyond nutrition labels, its sleek branding, viral social media presence, and laid-back beach club aesthetic helped transform a niche product into a $4 billion dollar company. Today, White Claw remains the top-selling hard seltzer (not to be confused with canned cocktail) in the U.S., capturing nearly half the market share and regularly topping industry rankings. For better or worse, White Claw became the shorthand for "alcoholic sparkling water," and it doesn't look like it's going anywhere.

For this ranking, I rounded up a group at the office and cracked open every can of White Claw flavor we could find on a Tuesday morning. Our criteria for judging were based on taste, how closely they resembled the flavor on the label, and overall crushability. Some surprised us. Some traumatized us. But all were sipped in the name of "science."