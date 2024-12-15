What's The Difference Between Tuna Tartare And Carpaccio?

As humans with fragile immune systems, we're taught that some raw food is bad food. However, there are numerous dishes that prove, when prepared correctly, that raw ingredients can deliver a delicious and unique dining experience. For example, tuna carpaccio and tuna tartare both use raw tuna as their main ingredient. Tartare is made by mixing finely diced tuna with various seasonings, while carpaccio typically features minimally dressed, thinly sliced tuna. Unless you're used to eating sushi, the idea of consuming raw meat may be a bit worrisome. But tuna tartare is considered a prestige appetizer for a reason, and both dishes provide a buttery, oceanic flavor to anyone willing to give them a try.

The terms tartare and carpaccio don't just apply to tuna — they are cutting methods used to prepare a wide variety of meat and fish (you may have heard of steak tartare, a staple of fine dining). In order to enjoy these recipes safely, it's imperative chefs start with high-quality ingredients; in this case tuna that is classified as sushi grade. Raw meat doesn't inherently make you sick, bacteria does, so cooks work to handle the fish as sanitarily as possible to reduce any risk of contamination.