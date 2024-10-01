French Silk Vs Chocolate Cream Pie: What's The Big Difference?

Pie. Chocolate. Two words that bring a smile to the faces of so many people around the world. But when you put them together? Pure, undeniable joy. Which is why it may not seem like it would matter in which form you find this combination, but it turns out there are some specifics to consider when choosing your chocolate pie preparation, and they're evident in two examples: French silk and chocolate cream pie.

Essentially, the major difference comes down to the fact that French silk pie will be a bit lighter and airier than the classic chocolate cream. The latter is something more akin to chocolate pudding — thick and spoonable — while French silk will more closely resemble a whipped chocolate mousse.

The differences come down to just a few distinguishing ingredients, as well as process steps. Both recipes feature chocolate, butter, sugar, liquid dairy, and vanilla. But chocolate cream pie also incorporates cornstarch as a thickener which helps create a rich, pourable filling when cooked down with whole milk and egg yolks, and the result is a denser, more decadent finished product. French silk, on the other hand, relies on heavy whipping cream for a light, fluffy texture, creating a lush filling that's airy, paler in color, and more cloud-like by comparison.

