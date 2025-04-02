15 Ice Cream Flavors From Aldi, Ranked

Aldi is known for its budget-friendly grocery options and rotating selection of featured unique and specialty products. Their dessert aisle is no exception, and it boasts a wide variety of ice creams to suit many different preferences and pallets. Whether you're a fan of classics or looking to try something new, Aldi likely has an option for you. Selections vary from indulgent chocolate varieties to light, fruity options laced with nuance, and some of the pints are rotational, too, so you can always be on the lookout for a fun new flavor.

If you're wondering which ones hold up to their name and price, we've compiled a ranked list of 15 Aldi ice creams currently available in stores. and shared our thoughts on how they measure up to one another in terms of taste, texture, and overall quality after carefully tasting each one. Read on to find out which ones stand out, which fall short, and why.