15 Ice Cream Flavors From Aldi, Ranked
Aldi is known for its budget-friendly grocery options and rotating selection of featured unique and specialty products. Their dessert aisle is no exception, and it boasts a wide variety of ice creams to suit many different preferences and pallets. Whether you're a fan of classics or looking to try something new, Aldi likely has an option for you. Selections vary from indulgent chocolate varieties to light, fruity options laced with nuance, and some of the pints are rotational, too, so you can always be on the lookout for a fun new flavor.
If you're wondering which ones hold up to their name and price, we've compiled a ranked list of 15 Aldi ice creams currently available in stores. and shared our thoughts on how they measure up to one another in terms of taste, texture, and overall quality after carefully tasting each one. Read on to find out which ones stand out, which fall short, and why.
15. Sundae Shoppe Sea Salt Caramel (Light)
For a lower fat option, the sea salt caramel had a surprisingly powerful flavor. The caramel swirl was generously distributed and offered a toasted taste that contrasted nicely with the vanilla base. However, the caramel, while tasty, was sticky and stuck to the spoon. The overall flavor lacked the sea saltiness one would expect, and seemed more like a regular caramel swirl.
The dessert definitely suffered from this lack of saltiness which would have added a nice complexity and depth, as well as a balance between sweet and savory notes and a touch of extra texture. The consistency was also laden with tiny ice particles that disrupted the smoothness. Overall, it doesn't match up with the indulgence of a traditional sea salt ice cream. This scoop would certainly benefit from some added texture, and while it may not keep it in the low fat parameters, making an olive oil caramel topping might save this flavor from falling hard at the bottom of the list. You could even add a pinch of flaky sea salt on top to regain some of that much needed balance.
14. Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
The chocolate chunks and cookie dough morsels in this blend are well dispersed throughout the vanilla base, which ensures that each spoonful has an accompaniment for added taste and texture. However, the overall experience was ultimately disappointing. Unfortunately, the cookie dough morsels, while flavorful and buttery, left an unpleasant fatty film in the mouth after just one bite. This residual coating was distracting and detracted from the otherwise pleasant taste of the cookie dough. As a lover of cookie dough in all forms, it stung to have to place this one so low on the list.
The chocolate pieces, surprisingly, melt easily while eating and don't leave large, lingering chunks in the teeth, which was a welcome change from many other chocolate chip ice creams. The overall sweetness was balanced between the fatty cookie dough and general flavor, but average. While this combination is usually a classic go-to, the execution of the cookie dough sadly prevented it from being a favorite.
13. Sundae Shoppe Chocolate
This was an overall underwhelming, but not necessarily disappointing, experience. The texture was soft, if a bit grainy, and the ice cream melted pretty quickly. The chocolate flavor was very mild and light and may leave chocolate lovers wanting more. It lacked some of the richness in both taste and texture that one would want from a truly indulgent, standalone dessert. Overall though, not a bad pick if you're looking for a gentle chocolate flavor with less punch.
If you're throwing a birthday party or some other celebration and are looking for a budget-friendly option to buy in a larger quantity to accompany another dessert, the mildness of the chocolate may actually come in handy. While this may not be the richest or most luxurious, it serves as a decent baseline option, especially if accompanied by more powerful desserts or toppings. Sometimes unique flavor combinations can take an average treat to an entirely new level — don't be afraid to jazz up your chocolate ice cream with bold, unexpected toppings. As a strictly chocolate affair, though, this one disappoints. If you're seeking a deep chocolatey explosion, though, this flavor is not your best bet.
12. Sundae Shoppe Mint Chocolate Chip
At first glance, you might do a double take to be sure that you picked up the right flavor, as this minty ice cream is nearly white, missing the signature green hue associated with mint desserts. While this lack of pigment doesn't necessarily affect the taste, it does set a different expectation of the first bite.
The base, while not necessarily icy, is a bit on the textured side, and lacks a rich smoothness. It is also very light on the mintiness, though it is discernible. This subtlety of the mint sets it apart from other brands, which could be a positive or a negative depending on your preferences. The chocolate chunks are certainly a highlight, and melt well in the mouth and are very flavorful, with notes of darker chocolate. Although the overall dessert could benefit from a smoother consistency and a more intense taste, it is a solid option for those who prefer a milder approach to minty desserts. Quite refreshing, but not mind-blowing — hence its ranking.
11. Sundae Shoppe Brookie Dough
This medley features a classic swirl of chocolate and vanilla with brownie and cookie dough bits. The vanilla portion is incredibly sweet, but the chocolate has a deep richness to compliment and contrast it. This balance prevents the sweetness from becoming too overwhelming, though it certainly still rides on the sugary side. The brownie and cookie dough mix-ins leave something to be desired, as they are distributed somewhat sparsely throughout, making it possible to go a few bites with just the chocolate and vanilla — a total bummer.
When you do get one on the spoon, the brownie pieces are soft and fudgey, and the cookie dough is buttery and a bit grainy. The overall texture falls short of being truly rich and creamy. While not unpleasant or icy, it is not notably smooth either. Despite the couple of drawbacks, this combination pint is still enjoyable, and the variation of the classic dessert mix-ins makes it a decent choice, if you're not too concerned about quantity.
10. Specially Selected Vanilla
Our first entrant from Aldi's Specially Selected brand, this vanilla option is decadently creamy and pleasant, offering a rich texture that melts well in the mouth. This makes it a satisfying treat, but it is certainly on the sugary side, which may be a drawback for those looking for a more complex and nuanced or balanced bite. It also lacks the vanilla beans that would take it to the next level and cut a bit of the sugary essence.
Due to this pronounced sweetness, this vanilla works well with more varied toppings, like nuts to add depth or fresh berries to add a tartness. Or you could even top your scoop with a handful of crunched up potato chips for a burst of texture and pop of salty contrast. If you're looking for a super sweet experience, it could stand alone for that reason, but overall, it lacks the nuance and depth to be a first-choice vanilla option.
9. Sundae Shoppe Make Fudge Not War
This rich, chocolatey explosion delivers an intense boldness, making it perfect for passionate chocolate lovers. The base is smooth, and the fudge is chewy and enjoyable. The chocolate bits melt in your mouth and add a layered textural element without being crunchy or overwhelming. It is not overly sweet, which may be surprising for a dessert so packed to the brim with chocolate. It leans a bit toward dark chocolate notes, and has a touch of bitterness that keeps it from feeling too overly sugary.
There is a solid amount of fudge and chocolate bits, which helps keep each bite interesting. With such bold, jam-packed cocoa ingredients, it is definitely an in-your-face flavor experience and does lack other nuances. This ice cream is all about intensity, so if you're looking for a bigtime chocolate-forward profile, look no further. However, if you enjoy a more subtle or well-rounded dessert, this may not be your top choice.
8. Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Bean
Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Bean is nuanced and light without being overpoweringly sweet. Tiny specks of vanilla are thoroughly mixed in, adding a layer of depth without affecting the incredibly rich texture. This even mix leaves each bite tasting smooth, delicious, and packed with the warmth of real vanilla beans. The execution of this classic makes for an excellent standalone scoop, while the lightness of the vanilla and mild sweetness make it versatile enough to be a perfect companion for a variety of other desserts.
Whether scooped onto a warm brownie, layered into a sundae, or paired with a fresh peach cobbler, this is a great compliment to other flavors without overpowering them. That's not to say that it needs to be an accessory, though, and lovers of classic vanilla bean are sure to enjoy a straight-up scoop just as well. If you're looking to add a unique pop of flavor, look no further than the spicy chili crisp to add some heat and texture.
7. Sundae Shoppe Strawberry
This strawberry blend is bursting with genuine strawberry and does not suffer from any aftertaste or filminess like you might experience in an alternative made with artificial flavoring. The essence of the ripe strawberries is present in each and every bite, as it is both infused into the ice cream base as well as in the berry pieces. Given how delicious the strawberry chunks are, we feel the dessert would benefit from more of the tasty fruity morsels — they add great flavor and a textural element that keeps each spoonful different from the last.
Although the texture does lean a bit on the icy side rather than being ultra-smooth, the bright tanginess of the strawberries still shines. Overall, this fruit-forward dessert is a refreshing choice that has a good balance between sweetness and tartness and is still a good option despite the slight iciness. The quality of the strawberry taste combatted the texture and lack of berries just enough to land this flavor right in the middle of the pack. It's solid, but not good enough to be ranked any higher.
6. Sundae Shoppe Butter Pecan
Sundae Shoppe's take on this classic flavor is incredibly smooth, which provides a perfect compliment to the plentiful chunks of pecan which offer powerful nuttiness and a delightful crunch. Each bite is satisfying, both because of the textural contrast and the sweet flavors at play. The crispy pecan pieces also offer a warm, roasted essence that elevates the whole dessert. It is laden with toasted, buttery notes which give the ice cream a comforting richness, while the caramelly notes meld with the nuttiness of the roasted pecans.
It's no wonder that butter pecan is such a classic when the play between creamy, crunchy, sweet and savory is so pleasant. If you've been skeptical in the past, don't let anything save a nut allergy stop you from giving this flavor a try. All this warmth and richness that comes from the dessert somehow makes us think more of nights by a fire than it does summertime. If you want to take that cozy vibe to the next level, adding a shot of booze to your ice cream just might blow your mind.
5. Specially Selected Dulce de Leche
Specially Selected Dulce de Leche is a powerful start to our top five. This powerful pint is a certified caramelly explosion with bold and buttery sweetness in each bite. The base is generously swirled with dulce de leche and offers a rich nutty and toasty flavor. The ice cream stands well on its own, but almost every bite is swirled with the decadent dulce de leche. The gooeyness of the swirls is what sets the dulce de leche apart from others, and as it melts in the mouth, its warmth offers a wonderful contrast to the cold ice cream.
These swirls are not just a background accent, they take center stage and really elevate this decadent dessert to the next level. No need to worry about jamming your spoon into rocky caramel or worrying about getting it stuck in your teeth with this pint's perfectly crafted consistency. It is definitely on the sweet side, so you won't need any toppings or drizzles to complete the experience.
4. Sundae Shoppe Cookies & Cream
We know the pang of disappointment when you realize you ate all the mix-ins once you've cleared the top layer of your new dessert. Luckily, this blend is jam-packed with a generous amount of chocolate cookies with their sweet icing center, which makes for a well-balanced ratio in each and every scoop. The cookies are broken up nicely and each bite has at least a bit of the chocolatey crumble, with more exciting spoonfuls containing some of the decadent creme filling as well. This variation of the amount of crumble throughout each bite ensures an enjoyable eating experience, as each spoonful is sure to be slightly different from the last.
The vanilla itself is smooth and light, acting as the perfect backdrop for the rich chocolatey and sugary flavor of the cookies and their icing. Though the cookie crumbles have softened, they still provide just enough bite. Each component of this blend works together to create a nostalgic taste, reminiscent of dunking cookies into a glass of milk on a hot summer day. If you're looking for a blast to the past, this combination is the way to go.
3. Sundae Shoppe Thank You Cherry Much
The base of this option is a bit on the textured side, but any minor graininess is completely outweighed by the vibrant bursts of dark cherry. From the first bite, the fruity essence of the cherries is front and center, delivering a tart and refreshing boldness to contrast the creamy foundation. The cherry pieces are pretty large, too, and sometimes you'll find an entire half cherry in your bite. These moments especially are laden with bursts of balanced fruity sweet and sourness to complement the base. Even mild cherry enjoyers are bound to become cherry fanatics with this one — it's almost shockingly good.
The chunks of chewy, juicy cherry and smooth chocolate morsels that melt in your mouth have a healthy ratio to overall ice cream. The flavor is not limited to the morsels though, and the base also has a vibrant cherry taste. Whether you're a committed fan of classic black cherry desserts or just love the combination of fruits and chocolate, this sweet treat is sure to satisfy with its bold taste and satisfying texture. It was a tough call to give this one the bronze!
2. Specially Selected Chocolate
While Sundae Shoppe's version left something to be desired, Specially Selected's decadent and smooth chocolate is absolutely packed with luxurious flavor that is sure to keep you coming back for more. The chocolate itself is nuanced and delicious, offering layers that develop as each bite melts on the tongue. A subtle hint of nuttiness lingers in the background, adding a bit of depth without doing anything to overpower the chocolatey essence.
Though it is not specifically labeled as Dutch chocolate, it possesses the bold notes of the Dutch-processed varieties. It has a light, roasted quality that enhances the complexity while balancing bitterness and sweetness, making this dessert a true delight for any chocolate lover. This balanced treat is perfect for enjoying on its own, pairing with other desserts, crumbling a bit of your favorite toppings upon. You could even make it into an ice cream sandwich with some unexpected toppings! Each bite is deeply satisfying and perfect for any occasion, from celebrations to chill nights on the couch, which made this flavor a major contender for first place.
1. Specially Selected Strawberry Cheesecake
Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, this flavor came in and knocked it out of the park. Specially Selected Strawberry Cheesecake is absolutely bursting with vibrant flavor. The velvety base is enhanced by generous swirls of the fruity cheesecake mixture and rich ribbons of crunchy graham cracker crumble which creates a delicious contrast of textures. It truly tastes as if an entire strawberry cheesecake was blended up into this tasty frozen treat, and the balance is a perfect mirror of the classic favorite dessert.
The juicy sweetness of the strawberries, buttery crunch of the graham cracker crust, and creamy decadence of the cheesecake all harmonize together in a beautiful medley that dances on the taste buds. The contrast between the smooth, cool ice cream, the tart brightness of the strawberry swirls, and the toasty crunch of the graham cracker creates a dynamic and indulgent spoonful, every time. Perfect for enjoying in a cone or straight out of the container, this balanced and nuanced treat truly couldn't be any better on its own. It's not easy for a grocery store ice cream to be classified as special, but this one easily slots into that category.
Methodology
To taste and evaluate these 15 wildly different flavors, I tried them all during the same sitting, taking two bites of each as a standard, and indulging in a third bite when I wanted to revisit specific elements. I mixed up flavors so I could compare and contrast the fruity and chocolatey profiles against one another. The only exception was for the chocolate and vanilla, which had two identical (or nearly identical) flavors. I tasted them each back-to-back so I could directly compare the iciness, nuance, depth, and boldness.
When it came to texture, I made a note of which ice creams had an airy as opposed to a creamy melt, both on the tongue and on the spoon. Smoother was certainly my preference. I also prefer balanced and complex flavors in general as opposed to big bold flavors, which reflected throughout my ranking.