The Type Of Rum That's Best Left At The Liquor Store According To An Expert
There is no shortage of flavored rums on the market, from Malibu's fruity tropical flavors to Kirkland's spiced rum. These sweet options are often people's first experience with rum and are sometimes their only knowledge of the spirit. However, Robyn Smith, the founder of rum et al and This Blog's NEAT, advises rum drinkers to stay away from the sugary stuff. "Personally, I don't drink spiced or flavored rums, as they tend to be too sweet and mask the complexity that makes rum so interesting," Smith says.
Since rum is made from sugarcane molasses, many people assume that the spirit is inherently sweet. That's not the case, as the yeast required for the fermentation process feeds on the liquor's sugars, removing any natural sweetness. Rum's reputation for being overly sweet likely comes from the prevalence of flavored varieties with added sugar. If you want to experience rum's natural tasting notes, which can include vanilla and molasses or can be more grassy and funky, skip the bottles with added flavoring.
Are there spiced rums that aren't too sweet?
If you like the taste of spiced rum but are curious about experimenting with a less sweet version, there are options. Goldstone's Spiced Rum, for example, doesn't have any added sugar or the processed form of vanilla known as vanilla essence. Instead, the spirit gets its taste from a blend of spices that includes ginger and clove, orange peel, and real vanilla bean for a more subtle, well-rounded flavor profile.
There are plenty of other rums that are known for their spicy tasting notes despite not technically being labeled as spiced rum. Smith & Cross Traditional Jamaican Rum has only subtle amounts of sweetness with no added sugar. With notes of overripe fruit, oak, and spicy cinnamon, the spirit is complex and unique, giving your palate more than just a sickly sweet flavor. There's a wide world of rum out there, and you can branch out from the added sugars without compromising on the spicy and tropical flavors that you've come to love.