The Type Of Rum That's Best Left At The Liquor Store According To An Expert

There is no shortage of flavored rums on the market, from Malibu's fruity tropical flavors to Kirkland's spiced rum. These sweet options are often people's first experience with rum and are sometimes their only knowledge of the spirit. However, Robyn Smith, the founder of rum et al and This Blog's NEAT, advises rum drinkers to stay away from the sugary stuff. "Personally, I don't drink spiced or flavored rums, as they tend to be too sweet and mask the complexity that makes rum so interesting," Smith says.

Since rum is made from sugarcane molasses, many people assume that the spirit is inherently sweet. That's not the case, as the yeast required for the fermentation process feeds on the liquor's sugars, removing any natural sweetness. Rum's reputation for being overly sweet likely comes from the prevalence of flavored varieties with added sugar. If you want to experience rum's natural tasting notes, which can include vanilla and molasses or can be more grassy and funky, skip the bottles with added flavoring.