Why Some People Refer To Cabbage Rolls As 'Pigs In A Blanket'

Regional differences in cooking can sometimes be a little confusing, especially if a dish shares the same name but includes vastly different ingredients and flavors. One good example is the glaring differences between the white and creamy New England clam chowder and the red and broth-y Manhattan version. They may be different, but at least they're both chowders. In the case of pigs in a blanket, most Americans think of the appetizer made of mini hot dogs or hot dog slices, wrapped in pastry that have graced many a party over the years.

Still, in some parts of the U.S., pigs in the blanket are a very different dish. If you live in certain areas of Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, and Wisconsin, pigs in a blanket refer to cabbage rolls. This dish originates from Eastern and Central Europe, and is most commonly made from minced meat and rice or other grains wrapped in cooked cabbage leaves. For those Americans who call it pigs in a blanket, they often refer to hot dogs wrapped in pastry dough as wiener winks. Yes, like the sloppy Joe sometimes being called the slushburger in parts of North Dakota, our melting pot culture has produced some perplexing linguistic twists. And getting to the bottom of this colloquialism is no easy feat.