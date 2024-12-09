15 Toppings That Belong On Your Chicken Sandwich

The chicken sandwich is a simple, satisfying meal that's easy to make your own. Lettuce, tomato, and mayo are classics for a reason, but there's so much more you can do. With the right toppings, you can take a chicken sandwich from an old familiar to something you'll be excited to dig into.

To show just how versatile this sandwich can be, we got in touch with a few experts in the kitchen to weigh in with their ideas. "I've developed many combinations by experimenting in my kitchen and pairing flavors that excite the palate," says Corrie Duffy, founder and chef behind Corrie Cooks. And that's the beauty of a chicken sandwich: it's a blank canvas, ready to be dressed up in ways that reflect your taste. From sweet to spicy, creamy to crunchy, the possibilities are endless. Ryan Yates, Executive Chef at the University of California and founder of Simply Cooking Recipes, agrees: "I've tested just about every flavor, texture, and combination you can think of, always looking for ways to make this classic more exciting."

So, let's dive into 15 toppings that truly deserve a spot on your chicken sandwich. There's a topping here that's sure to become your new favorite.