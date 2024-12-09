15 Toppings That Belong On Your Chicken Sandwich
The chicken sandwich is a simple, satisfying meal that's easy to make your own. Lettuce, tomato, and mayo are classics for a reason, but there's so much more you can do. With the right toppings, you can take a chicken sandwich from an old familiar to something you'll be excited to dig into.
To show just how versatile this sandwich can be, we got in touch with a few experts in the kitchen to weigh in with their ideas. "I've developed many combinations by experimenting in my kitchen and pairing flavors that excite the palate," says Corrie Duffy, founder and chef behind Corrie Cooks. And that's the beauty of a chicken sandwich: it's a blank canvas, ready to be dressed up in ways that reflect your taste. From sweet to spicy, creamy to crunchy, the possibilities are endless. Ryan Yates, Executive Chef at the University of California and founder of Simply Cooking Recipes, agrees: "I've tested just about every flavor, texture, and combination you can think of, always looking for ways to make this classic more exciting."
So, let's dive into 15 toppings that truly deserve a spot on your chicken sandwich. There's a topping here that's sure to become your new favorite.
Garlic aioli
Garlic aioli is a fantastic way to add flavor to a chicken sandwich. It's like mayo, but with a garlicky kick that adds just the right amount of boldness without overtaking the meal. "A step up from regular mayo, it adds a creamy texture and a punch of flavor," explains Corrie Duffy.
Thankfully, making homemade garlic aioli is quick and easy. Just mix mayo with a little minced garlic, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. If you want to get creative, using roasted garlic gives it a sweeter, more mellow flavor that works well with all kinds of chicken.
One of the best things about garlic aioli is it's one of those toppings that feels fancy without the effort. It's a simple addition that can make a homemade chicken sandwich feel like it came from your favorite café. Whether you're keeping things classic or trying to impress at dinner, this topping upgrades your sandwich into gourmet territory.
Pickled red onions
Pickled red onions are the secret weapon your chicken sandwich has been waiting for. As Corrie Duffy puts it, "These bring a tangy, slightly sweet crunch that cuts through rich or smoky flavors, adding brightness to the sandwich." Unlike other pickled vegetables, they have a natural sharpness and bite to them that is hard to replicate. Plus, their bold pink color is just as inviting as the flavor they deliver.
Making pickled red onions at home is an easy task. Ryan Yates shares his go-to method: "To make them, slice a red onion thin. I then add the slices to a deli container, heat water to just below boiling, and cover the onions for about five minutes with the hot water, then drain." This step softens the bite and removes that overly sharp onion flavor. "I then mix equal parts vinegar (or lime juice) and water with a spoonful of sugar and a pinch of salt, add to the onions, and let them sit for an hour."
John Barrett, founder of food and recipe blog Dish Facts, recommends adding a splash of caper juice to the brine for "a customizable and flavorful touch." This small adjustment adds a subtle layer of complexity that enhances the flavors of a chicken sandwich beautifully.
Caramelized onions
Sweet, savory, and a tad indulgent, caramelized onions are a must-try topping for any chicken sandwich enthusiast. Alan Thompson, head chef at Cassiobury Court, praises them specifically for the tenderness they contribute: "Their soft texture contrasts nicely with the crispy chicken or toasted bun." They also add a deep, rich sweetness that complements the mild flavor of chicken.
Creating caramelized onions requires some patience, but the payoff is absolutely worth it. The process takes about 30 to 40 minutes of slow cooking to achieve their signature golden, jammy goodness. You start by cooking thinly sliced onions over low heat with a bit of butter or oil, stirring regularly to prevent burning. As the natural sugars break down, the onions gradually transform, deepening in color and flavor. A splash of balsamic vinegar at the end of cooking enhances their richness even more, making every minute of effort worthwhile.
For an even more elevated sandwich experience, layer caramelized onions with sharp cheddar or a smoky barbecue sauce. This combination is especially delightful on a crispy fried chicken sandwich, where their sweetness plays beautifully against the savory crunch.
Avocado
Creamy, dreamy, and full of healthy fats, avocado is a classic chicken sandwich topping for a reason. "Its buttery texture complements the chicken beautifully, and it's a healthier option that adds monounsaturated fats, making the sandwich more satisfying," notes Jessica Randhawa, owner and head chef at The Forked Spoon.
Alan Thompson recommends smashing avocado with a squeeze of lime: "The lime adds brightness and cuts through the richness for a balanced bite," he explains. For added texture, Ryan Yates suggests pairing avocado mash with a crunchy slaw made from shredded cabbage, apple cider vinegar, and a pinch of sugar. The result is a delicious sandwich that's the best of many different worlds: creamy, tangy, and satisfyingly crunchy.
Avocado doesn't just taste good on a chicken sandwich either — it's also packed with nutrients. On top of monounsaturated fats, which are great for heart health, avocados are rich in potassium, helping to support healthy blood pressure levels, and are a good source of fiber, aiding digestion and keeping you feeling full longer. Plus, they contain vitamins like E, K, and several B vitamins, all of which play important roles in maintaining energy and overall wellness.
Sriracha mayo
Sriracha is a popular hot sauce that originated in Thailand. It's generally made from chili peppers, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and salt and is known for its bright red color and a mouth-watering mix of spice and tang. When added to mayonnaise, it brings the ideal balance of creamy richness and bold heat to any chicken sandwich, grilled or fried. "It adds a little heat and always makes a chicken sandwich great (in my opinion)," explains Alan Thompson. "The creamy base keeps it from being overpowering, while the spice makes it a bit more interesting."
Making Sriracha mayo at home is nothing more than stirring together two ingredients: mayonnaise and Sriracha. Adjust the heat level to your taste, and for an extra layer of flavor, try mixing in a squeeze of lime, a pinch of smoked paprika, or even a drizzle of honey.
The slight heat of Sriracha mayo works particularly well with the chicken sandwich because it cuts through the mildness of the meat and bread. It's a really simple way to add excitement and depth to your sandwich without overcomplicating things.
Kimchi
Kimchi is a fermented dish made from vegetables and a staple in Korean cuisine. Known for its bold combination of spicy, sour, and umami flavors, kimchi can add a vibrant kick to any chicken sandwich. The slight crunch of the vegetables also provides a satisfying contrast to the tender chicken. Corrie Duffy describes adding kimchi to a chicken sandwich as "a bold twist" that can improve the whole dish.
While you could certainly add kimchi to a chicken sandwich on its own, it pairs well with a few other ingredients to balance out its potent flavor. For instance, a drizzle of honey or a smear of creamy mayo can help mellow out the heat, while fresh cucumber slices can add a refreshing crunch that complements the kimchi's tanginess. For a bit of extra richness, a slice of avocado works beautifully with kimchi's spice.
It's easy to find kimchi at most grocery stores, but making it at home can be a rewarding and fun project. The fermentation process involves combining cabbage with chili flakes, garlic, ginger, and other seasonings, allowing it to develop its distinctive sharp and spicy flavor. The longer the fermentation, the more intense the flavor, so you can experiment with different fermentation times to find the perfect balance for your sandwich.
Arugula
Known for its slightly spicy, mustard-like flavor, arugula adds a tasty contrast to the richness of grilled or fried chicken. The peppery bite it contributes "complements the mild flavor of chicken," says John Barrett. Arugula works especially well because of its lightness. Unlike heavier greens like spinach, which can sometimes overpower other flavors, arugula adds just the right amount of sharpness without dominating the dish. For an extra flavor boost, you might toss the arugula with a drizzle of olive oil, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt before adding it to the sandwich.
Plus, arugula has more to offer than just flavor. As a nutrient-rich leafy green, it adds a healthy touch to your meal. Packed with fiber, calcium, and several vitamins, arugula boosts the nutritional value of your sandwich without compromising on taste.
Whether layered on a classic fried chicken sandwich or paired with a smoky grilled version, arugula brings a touch of light, vibrant flavor that keeps your sandwich tasting fresh and balanced.
Honey mustard slaw
On a fried chicken sandwich, the right balance of crunch and creaminess can make all the difference, and honey mustard slaw delivers just that. The combination of sweet and tangy flavors from the honey and mustard dressing, alongside the satisfying crunch of shredded cabbage and carrots, "complements crispy fried chicken and provides a refreshing contrast," explains Corrie Duffy.
Honey mustard slaw typically includes finely shredded cabbage, carrots, and a creamy dressing made from a blend of honey, mustard, mayonnaise, and a touch of apple cider vinegar for that perfect tang. The sweetness of the honey balances the zest of the mustard, creating a sauce that's rich but light enough to keep your sandwich refreshing and lively.
While you can find pre-made honey mustard slaw at most stores, making it at home gives you the flexibility to adjust the sweetness and tang to your liking. Simply combine the basic ingredients and customize it to your taste. You might even add a few slices of jalepeño or the like if you want to give it a kick.
Pesto and mozzarella
Pesto and mozzarella have long been a staple of Italian cuisine, but there's no reason this delicious combo can't also be a topping for a chicken sandwich, too. "The classic combination of pesto and mozzarella adds an herbaceous, creamy note to the sandwich," John Barrett notes. "Mozzarella's mild creaminess pairs perfectly with the savory basil flavors in the pesto."
Pesto's basil, garlic, and olive oil base gives a chicken sandwich a potent, savory flavor, while mozzarella is a subtle enough cheese that it won't compete for the spotlight and create too much chaos. To bring out even more of pesto's bright flavor, consider adding a squeeze of lemon juice or a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a touch of acidity or sweetness. And if you're looking to take the sandwich further, a handful of sun-dried tomatoes or roasted red peppers can provide even more depth to the sandwich. Regardless of the direction you choose, the pesto-mozzarella combo remains a go-to favorite that will always add a comforting, satisfying twist to your meal.
Fried egg
A fried egg can add a whole new layer of flavor and richness to your chicken sandwich without much effort. As Corrie Duffy notes, "A runny yolk elevates the sandwich into indulgent territory, especially when paired with a brioche bun." When drizzled over the other ingredients, the silky yolk creates a creamy texture that works well with the crunch of the chicken and the softness of the bun. While any bread can work, a soft, buttery brioche bun is ideal because it absorbs the yolk without becoming soggy.
To get the perfect egg, cook it sunny-side up or over-easy so the whites are set, but the yolk remains runny. For best results, position the egg on top of the sandwich to let the yolk naturally flow over the layers below. If you want a little more structure, you can use a spatula to gently break the yolk just before serving for a controlled drizzle.
Smoked gouda cheese
While there are many cheeses that work well with a chicken sandwich, smoked gouda adds a unique flavor that stands out. Ryan Yates describes it as "creamy and melty, with a flavor that's subtle but unmistakably smoky." This cheese's richness becomes even more enjoyable as it warms, creating a smooth, gooey texture that pairs well with the mild flavor of chicken.
Smoked gouda works well with grilled or crispy chicken, as it brings out the best in both textures. If just smoked gouda alone with chicken on a bun is too rich for you, consider adding fresh greens like arugula to cut through the heaviness. Pickled vegetables, such as onions or jalapeños, can also bring a nice tangy contrast, balancing the creamy texture and adding more layers of flavor. For added texture, a few slices of tomato or cucumber incorporate both crunch and freshness. No matter how you build your sandwich, the smoky, creamy goodness of gouda will definitely take it up a notch and make every bite that much better.
Pineapple
Don't let outspoken skeptics discourage you — pineapple on a chicken sandwich is a good idea, especially if you like combining this controversial fruit with savory ingredients in general. As Jessica Randhawa explains, "A slice of grilled pineapple can introduce a delightful sweetness that contrasts well with the savory elements of the sandwich." She also suggests adding a smoky BBQ sauce to finish it off.
In case you want to get a little fancy, you can add not just pineapple but pineapple salsa. "Slice fresh pineapple into rings, grill until caramelized, and set aside," Ryan Yates says. "[Then] toss shredded cabbage with Dijon mustard, honey, and a splash of vinegar." This pairing of grilled pineapple and slaw creates a bright, tropical flavor profile that's amazing with all types of chicken sandwiches, especially spicer versions.
In case you weren't quite convinced yet, pineapple packs a punch of vitamin C and antioxidants, meaning it's a topping that does more than liven up the flavor of a standard chicken sandwich. It's a boost for your health, too.
Pickled red cabbage
If you want to add both color and complexity to your chicken sandwich, pickled red cabbage delivers on both fronts. "Pickled red cabbage adds a lovely crunch and a bit of a tangy kick," Alan Thompson says. "The acidity from the pickling also balances out the meatiness of the chicken." This vibrant purple condiment not only brings color but also offers a crisp texture and bright acidity that balance out richer ingredients like the chicken.
Compared to pickled red onions, which deliver a sharp and bold bite, pickled red cabbage offers a milder tang with a hint of natural sweetness to a chicken sandwich. Its subtle flavor makes it a perfect choice for those who want the crunch and color of pickled vegetables but prefer something a bit gentler on the palate.
Pickled red cabbage can be somewhat tricky to find in stores. Most places will carry pickled white cabbage, more commonly called sauerkraut, but not the red variety. But not to worry — it's easy to make at home. All you have to do is slice red cabbage, toss it with a mixture of vinegar, sugar, and salt, and let it sit in the fridge for a few hours to let the flavors meld. The longer you leave it, the more acidic it will be.
Brie and fig jam
For those seeking to turn their chicken sandwich into something a bit more special, incorporating brie with fig jam offers an elegant solution that's surprisingly accessible. As John Barrett notes, "The combination of creamy brie and sweet fig jam is luxurious and pairs excellently with chicken, creating a unique and delightful taste."
The magic lies in how these ingredients complement each other: the brie becomes wonderfully molten when layered on warm chicken, while the fig jam adds concentrated sweetness with subtle honey notes. While this pairing might sound fancy, it's actually pretty straightforward to execute at home. To really bring the flavors together, spread a thin layer of fig jam on the top bun and layer thin slices of brie directly on the hot chicken. The heat will slightly melt the cheese, creating a luxurious texture that transforms an everyday sandwich into something worthy of a café menu.
Pickles
Sometimes the simplest toppings are the most essential, and pickles prove this point perfectly. John Barrett mentions that "briny elements like pickles provide a tang that cuts through richer toppings, adding both flavor and texture." While classic dill pickle chips are a tried-and-true choice, don't be afraid to experiment with different varieties — from bread and butter pickles for added sweetness to spicy pickle chips for an extra kick.
The beauty of pickles lies in their versatility. They can hold their own as a solo topping or play well with others, complementing everything from mayo to cheese to BBQ sauce without taking over the whole sandwich. Slightly different from other pickled vegetables like red cabbage or onions, which tend to offer more complex or bold tangy flavors, standard pickles bring a straightforward, crisp freshness with their sharp vinegar bite. This is probably why they've become a cornerstone of great sandwiches of all kinds.
When choosing pickles for your sandwich, consider their thickness — thin slices distribute more evenly across the sandwich, while thicker cuts provide more satisfying crunch. Just remember to pat them dry before adding them to your sandwich to prevent excess moisture from making your bun soggy.