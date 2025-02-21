Transform Kale Stems From Useless Leftover To Punchy Snack

From the 1980s through the 2000s, iceberg, romaine, and arugula reigned supreme when it came to building salads, with kale being nothing more than a cheap, colorful backdrop for salad bars. However, in the 2010s, a combination of clever marketing tactics and celebrity endorsements speedily brought kale out of the shadows. Suddenly, this hearty green was the heartthrob of the American superfood movement, taking center stage in everything from simple and delicious kale Caesar salads to kale and bacon hash, and even getting dried into chips.

However, kale still has its detractors, including those who think this nutrient-rich brassica is simply too labor-intensive. Unlike its crisp cousins, kale needs a little TLC, including a thorough rinsing, a little massage with oil and citrus juice to soften the leaves — and, of course, there's those stems to watch out for. Hard, fibrous, and difficult to chew, many of us just toss them, but through the magic and science of pickling, they may just outshine their leafy counterparts in your next salad.

Pickling your kale stems doesn't just make them taste better, it also makes them easier to chew and digest. As they soak in the pickling brine, the acids and salts help break down some of the stems' tough cellulose, making them tender and tangy with a hint of kale's signature earthiness. This process can be as simple as popping them into leftover pickle juice, marinating them in olive brine for a bright punch of flavor, or using your favorite homemade pickling recipe.