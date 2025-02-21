Transform Kale Stems From Useless Leftover To Punchy Snack
From the 1980s through the 2000s, iceberg, romaine, and arugula reigned supreme when it came to building salads, with kale being nothing more than a cheap, colorful backdrop for salad bars. However, in the 2010s, a combination of clever marketing tactics and celebrity endorsements speedily brought kale out of the shadows. Suddenly, this hearty green was the heartthrob of the American superfood movement, taking center stage in everything from simple and delicious kale Caesar salads to kale and bacon hash, and even getting dried into chips.
However, kale still has its detractors, including those who think this nutrient-rich brassica is simply too labor-intensive. Unlike its crisp cousins, kale needs a little TLC, including a thorough rinsing, a little massage with oil and citrus juice to soften the leaves — and, of course, there's those stems to watch out for. Hard, fibrous, and difficult to chew, many of us just toss them, but through the magic and science of pickling, they may just outshine their leafy counterparts in your next salad.
Pickling your kale stems doesn't just make them taste better, it also makes them easier to chew and digest. As they soak in the pickling brine, the acids and salts help break down some of the stems' tough cellulose, making them tender and tangy with a hint of kale's signature earthiness. This process can be as simple as popping them into leftover pickle juice, marinating them in olive brine for a bright punch of flavor, or using your favorite homemade pickling recipe.
Creative ways to use your pickled kale stems
The most obvious way to use pickled kale stems is in a salad, especially if it's already kale-forward. The stems' zesty brightness will play against kale leaves' natural bitterness to create flavorful complexity. Briny, pickled saltiness also elevates other ingredients kale loves, such as salmon, sausage, or shrimp. You can even use them to replace citrus either in the salad itself or in a vinaigrette recipe for a stronger flavor with less sweetness.
Another dish that always benefits from a sharp pop of tanginess is tacos. Seafood tacos work particularly well with pickled kale stems, as the richness of fried cod or grilled shrimp needs a touch of acid to help bring out all the other underlying flavors. To make this work, you can chop up the kale stems and toss them with shredded cabbage and carrots to make a crunchy veggie slaw, or use them instead of pickle relish in tartar sauce.
Pasta dishes might seem like an odd place to put pickled anything, but trust us when we say this works. After all, if dill pickles in pasta salad is a thing, why not kale stems? They complement the pasta with a vinegary kick that ever-so-subtly enhances the pasta's nutty sweetness. That hit of acid may also be the perfect thing to punch up lackluster flavors in a primavera, give your bolognese a new lease on life; you could even use them as an easy and delicious replacement for olives in a pre-pasta antipasto.