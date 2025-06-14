You Should Be Adding This Liquor To Store-Bought BBQ Sauce For Unrivaled Flavor (It's Not Whiskey)
Alcohol can be a cook's best friend, and no, that doesn't mean drinking while you're working in the kitchen. Adding a splash of booze (or a few splashes) is a not-so-secret method to liven up otherwise dull flavors, like your standard store-bought BBQ sauce. Sure, there's nothing inherently wrong with it, and there are a lot of different brands to choose from. But if you've ever found yourself stirring in some seasoning, you already get the appeal of sprucing up sauce that isn't homemade. And, once you do, it's hard to go back to the plain stuff. Adding bourbon to barbecue sauce is an obvious choice here since it already contains similar undertones, though if you're looking to become the neighborhood's new favorite grill master, it's time to kick things up a notch. So, move over whiskey and seasoning — it's tequila's time to shine.
Yes, tequila! Done right, putting a little tequila in your store-bought barbecue sauce injects a bold, smoky depth that elevates the sauce's base flavors. It pairs especially well with citrus, chilies, and brown sugar, intensifying caramelization and helping to create a more dynamic glaze. Tequila's naturally earthy notes also complement grilled meats perfectly, adding complexity without overpowering. Whether you're brushing it on ribs or chicken, tequila-spiked barbecue sauce offers a unique twist that surprises the palate. It's a simple way of adding some Southwestern pizzazz to your next cookout, while making everyone think you've got a super awesome homemade sauce recipe.
How to make the perfect tequila BBQ Sauce
There are two tricks to adhere to in order to successfully add tequila to any store-bought BBQ sauce. The process is pretty easy, but, sorry, it's not quite as simple as just mixing the alcohol straight into the sauce and serving. For the best results, you're going to need to simmer the two together. This will ensure a more seamless mixture. The alcohol partially cooks off, leaving behind a rich, slightly sweet agave essence that works to enhance the sauce's underlying tang and spice.
The second trick is to use just the right amount of tequila. Say you're using a typical 18-ounce bottle of barbecue sauce. Dump that into the saucepan, and start with just two or three tablespoons of tequila. Stir it in and let it simmer for a few minutes, then taste to see how you like it. Not tasting the tequila notes as much as you'd like? Add more as you like, but definitely go slow and only increase by a tablespoon at a time. Whatever you do, don't add so much tequila that your barbecue sauce becomes runny or the whole pan reeks like spring break. Just go slow, stirring and tasting occasionally until you taste the perfect blend of agave and barbecue notes. You can still stir in some seasoning too if desired, but keep it minimal — the goal here is to achieve balance, not overburden the senses. That said, you can always marinate your meat with tequila for added cohesive depth.
What tequila goes best with barbecue?
Since tequila has such a bold, distinctive taste, the goal here is to use one that both complements and enhances your BBQ sauce's natural flavors. You don't want to go so mild that it just blends and fades into the sauce, but you don't want each bite to taste like a rough night in Cancun either. It's also not worth blowing your budget on top-shelf tequila that you're just going to eat on chicken or ribs. So, what kind of tequila should you choose for your sauce?
It really depends on the kind of sauce you bought. If the sauce is milder, opt for a tequila that's been aged in barrels to add some pepper, caramel, and woody vanilla complexity. A reposado usually won't break the bank, though an añejo will do nicely too. Aged tequilas are also famously smooth, so they won't add an uncomfortable bite to your sauce. On the flip side, silver or blanco tequilas are the more optimal choice for barbecue sauces that already come packed with spicy or smoky flavors. Their lack of aging allows the agave plant's full flavors to shine through, which hold up well in a robust BBQ sauce. Though if you're really into smoky undertones, you may even want to consider swapping out the tequila in favor of agave's other booze child, mezcal. No matter which bottle you choose, of course, be sure to save enough of it for a pitcher of barbecue-day margaritas to impress your friends.