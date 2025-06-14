You Should Be Adding This Liquor To Store-Bought BBQ Sauce For Unrivaled Flavor (It's Not Whiskey)

There are two tricks to adhere to in order to successfully add tequila to any store-bought BBQ sauce. The process is pretty easy, but, sorry, it's not quite as simple as just mixing the alcohol straight into the sauce and serving. For the best results, you're going to need to simmer the two together. This will ensure a more seamless mixture. The alcohol partially cooks off, leaving behind a rich, slightly sweet agave essence that works to enhance the sauce's underlying tang and spice.

The second trick is to use just the right amount of tequila. Say you're using a typical 18-ounce bottle of barbecue sauce. Dump that into the saucepan, and start with just two or three tablespoons of tequila. Stir it in and let it simmer for a few minutes, then taste to see how you like it. Not tasting the tequila notes as much as you'd like? Add more as you like, but definitely go slow and only increase by a tablespoon at a time. Whatever you do, don't add so much tequila that your barbecue sauce becomes runny or the whole pan reeks like spring break. Just go slow, stirring and tasting occasionally until you taste the perfect blend of agave and barbecue notes. You can still stir in some seasoning too if desired, but keep it minimal — the goal here is to achieve balance, not overburden the senses. That said, you can always marinate your meat with tequila for added cohesive depth.