The Fancy Grocery Chain That Also Offers Elite Cooking Classes
From Southern California's celebrity crawling Erewhon to the organic produce-laden Whole Foods, high-end grocery stores appeal to the discerning shopper seeking premium products, wellness-driven foods, and a curated shopping experience. Although there are many opulent supermarkets to shop at, none are quite like Eataly — the Italian marketplace made up of bakeries, butchers, produce stalls, cheese counters, and even casual restaurants with wine and cocktails. But it's not just the food hall structure of Eataly that makes it stand out, it's also its opportunities. Amid the shopping and dining, customers can also register for cooking classes.
The curriculum at Eataly's cooking classes is centered on scratch-crafting Italian classics. Eataly's cooking instructors, formally titled Scoula Chefs, guide students through the techniques and traditions of Italian cooking, offering hands-on instruction for making everything from fresh pasta to the zesty sauces that turn them into Italian staples. The specific courses vary by location but may include preparing Neapolitan pizza, gnocchi, lasagna, and creamy tiramisu. Some locations offer classes for delicious Italian cocktail-making and special events for date nights for you and your special someone. In addition to learning the ins and outs of Italian cooking, classes often feature chef-prepared food and drinks for sipping and snacking. Once students complete their masterpiece, they can take it home to enjoy from the comforts of their own couch or dive right in at one of Eataly's dining tables.
What to know about Eataly's cooking classes
If you're interested in attending an Eataly cooking class, there are a few specifics to know before signing up. Tickets vary by location and class type, and tend to range from approximately $50 to $175. Payment is taken at the time of booking and refunds are prohibited, so plan accordingly. If you can't make your class, consider giving your spot to a friend or family member. If you are booking with a group of five to 10 people, which would make for a wholesome birthday party, make sure to give Eataly a week's notice to receive credit for a future class. Groups of four should let the chain know four days ahead of the class.
Class times vary, but generally run for about two hours, give or take. If you have food allergies, notify Eataly 48 hours before the class to ensure accommodations. Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult, and age restrictions vary by location, so call your local Eataly for any specifics that are location-dependent.
Next time you walk into Eataly to grab fresh ingredients for a simple bucatini cacio-e-pepe or a green bean and tomato panzanella salad, consider taking a class to elevate your culinary skills and immerse yourself in the flavors of Italy. Your dinner guests will never suspect that you didn't spend years honing your craft in an Italian hillside kitchen.