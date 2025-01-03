The Fancy Grocery Chain That Also Offers Elite Cooking Classes

From Southern California's celebrity crawling Erewhon to the organic produce-laden Whole Foods, high-end grocery stores appeal to the discerning shopper seeking premium products, wellness-driven foods, and a curated shopping experience. Although there are many opulent supermarkets to shop at, none are quite like Eataly — the Italian marketplace made up of bakeries, butchers, produce stalls, cheese counters, and even casual restaurants with wine and cocktails. But it's not just the food hall structure of Eataly that makes it stand out, it's also its opportunities. Amid the shopping and dining, customers can also register for cooking classes.

The curriculum at Eataly's cooking classes is centered on scratch-crafting Italian classics. Eataly's cooking instructors, formally titled Scoula Chefs, guide students through the techniques and traditions of Italian cooking, offering hands-on instruction for making everything from fresh pasta to the zesty sauces that turn them into Italian staples. The specific courses vary by location but may include preparing Neapolitan pizza, gnocchi, lasagna, and creamy tiramisu. Some locations offer classes for delicious Italian cocktail-making and special events for date nights for you and your special someone. In addition to learning the ins and outs of Italian cooking, classes often feature chef-prepared food and drinks for sipping and snacking. Once students complete their masterpiece, they can take it home to enjoy from the comforts of their own couch or dive right in at one of Eataly's dining tables.