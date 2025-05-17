The Worst Kitchen Flooring You Can Choose Is A Nightmare To Clean

Along with choosing the type of counters and designing the kitchen floor plan for maximum flow, choosing your floors is one of the most important decisions of designing a kitchen. The inevitable heart of the home, especially for serious home cooks, your kitchen sees more action in the way of foot traffic than anywhere else, so choosing a substrate that can take a beating and is easy to clean is a must. If you're designing or renovating a kitchen, do yourself a favor and steer clear of one flooring type notoriously difficult to keep clean — and that's any rough, porous type of tile.

While natural stone tiles such as marble, granite, slate quartzite, and limestone, or options such as brick or concrete, can be gorgeous and timeless, they're perhaps not the best choice for a busy home cook. Due to their imperfect, rustic nature, natural stone floor tiles have variations, pockmarks, and divots in the surface, creating a web of tiny crevices that can be a nightmare to keep clean. Furthermore, natural stone requires regular sealing to prevent moisture issues such as water absorption and staining. Instead, go for a ceramic or porcelain material if your heart's set on tile. Fired in a kiln and sealed over with glaze, this type of tile (commonly used in bathrooms and backsplashes) has a smooth-as-glass surface that's a breeze to wipe down and keep free of the dirt, crumbs, and splatters that collect in a well-loved kitchen.