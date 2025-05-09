The Kitchen Trend That's Probably Making Your Home Look Really Outdated
Let's be real, the trend cycle spins at a dizzying pace. What's all the rage one year is often "so dated" mere months later. Ultimately, what one person calls "trendy" and another "timeless" is all up to the eye of the beholder. So, take this with a grain of salt when we say it, but there's one kitchen decor choice that's been decidedly out of fashion for quite some time now, and that's a tiled countertop.
Tiled floors and backsplashes in the kitchen or bathroom — or even in kooky, creative colorways — are all fair game. But if anything can be deemed truly dated, it might be a tiled countertop. For the unfamiliar or those too young to have seen such a kitchen, we're talking about kitchen countertops that, instead of being made from the usual smooth slabs of either stone, Formica, or butcher block, are comprised of individually laid tiles within a grid of grout lines.
The look had its heyday between the 1970s to the 1990s, but was also used in 1920s kitchens before the modern manufactured counter slabs were mainstream. The choice was popular for being a cost-effective option that was relatively simple to install yourself. But you don't exactly see many new builds or recent renos opting for the tiled look — instead, most modern kitchens use sleeker, grout-free options like the current go-tos of granite or quartzite, all of which can be effortlessly wiped down and are easier to keep clean.
Though tiled countertops may ding your home's value, style is ultimately subjective
Though tiled countertops could be interpreted as quaint, charming, and delightfully nostalgic, depending on who you ask, if reselling your house on the market is even a consideration for you, just know that this look could impact your home's market value. Of course, this is the case when a house has any feature that could be deemed outdated, so tiles are far from the only countertop material that can present a reselling headache.
If the popular modern choices of granite, quartzite, or solid surface aren't doing it for you, you may want to consider more unorthodox countertops like butcher block, poured cement, or glass counters — which can actually be a better choice than they sound, being durable and easy to maintain. All of them give your kitchen a bit of an edge but are easier to keep clean than a tiled surface, which can quickly become a nightmare as crumbs, crud, and spills get caught in the grout.
Then again, trends have always been cyclical. If patterns hold, we wouldn't be surprised if tiled countertops make a comeback within the decade, practicality and cleanliness concerns aside. And if you're already the proud owner of a perfectly functional tiled countertop that you love (or if renovating it has just never crossed your mind), embrace it. If there's one trend worth adopting, it's the mindset of tuning out flash-in-the-pan fads and appreciating design choices that make you (and your wallet) happy. But if you're definitely in the market to renovate your kitchen right now and sell your home, your best bet is steering clear of tiled countertops.