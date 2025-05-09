The Kitchen Trend That's Probably Making Your Home Look Really Outdated

Let's be real, the trend cycle spins at a dizzying pace. What's all the rage one year is often "so dated" mere months later. Ultimately, what one person calls "trendy" and another "timeless" is all up to the eye of the beholder. So, take this with a grain of salt when we say it, but there's one kitchen decor choice that's been decidedly out of fashion for quite some time now, and that's a tiled countertop.

Tiled floors and backsplashes in the kitchen or bathroom — or even in kooky, creative colorways — are all fair game. But if anything can be deemed truly dated, it might be a tiled countertop. For the unfamiliar or those too young to have seen such a kitchen, we're talking about kitchen countertops that, instead of being made from the usual smooth slabs of either stone, Formica, or butcher block, are comprised of individually laid tiles within a grid of grout lines.

The look had its heyday between the 1970s to the 1990s, but was also used in 1920s kitchens before the modern manufactured counter slabs were mainstream. The choice was popular for being a cost-effective option that was relatively simple to install yourself. But you don't exactly see many new builds or recent renos opting for the tiled look — instead, most modern kitchens use sleeker, grout-free options like the current go-tos of granite or quartzite, all of which can be effortlessly wiped down and are easier to keep clean.