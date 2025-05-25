5 Of The Biggest Mistakes You Make When Trying To Grow Vegetables Indoors

Drooping stems, shriveled blooms, and wilting, yellowed leaves are a familiar sight for any kind of gardener. But when you're cultivating an indoor vegetable garden, the signs of fading flora can seem more like the expectation than the exception. It can start to feel like the satisfaction of eating homegrown vegetables is a luxury reserved for those with large swaths of land to their name (or at least who have a small outdoor patch and mostly hospitable conditions). Truly, though, it doesn't have to be this way. Indoor vegetable gardening is a great option for those who have little to no outdoor space or who live in harsher climates and want year-round produce — as long as you're willing to bring the outside inside.

Plants need sunlight, water, air, space, and nutrients to grow and produce their fruit, all of which are found mostly readily outdoors but are distinctly absent from an apartment living room. If you're only ever producing those withered stems, blooms, and leaves in your indoor garden, it probably means that you aren't sufficiently recreating the natural conditions your plant needs. So, avoid these rookie mistakes for indoor herbs and vegetables, and help your plants stay alive and thrive.