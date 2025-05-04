5 Unique Mexican Candies You Should Try
Candy has a place in every cuisine around the world. We all grow up with different sweets and treats that we are accustomed to, but they are not the same across the globe. Each country seems to have its own variety of candies that its residents are raised on, and they are wildly different from place to place in terms of flavors, textures, and even levels of sweetness. Such is the case with Mexican candies, which take a much different approach to traditional sweets than the Hershey's Kisses, Tootsie Rolls, and Nerds that American kids often buy with their allowances. Also known as dulces, Mexican sweets are well-worth learning more about.
We're not talking about candy-infused tequila (although adding that sweet touch to a margarita sounds like a pretty good idea). We're talking about traditional sweet treats that are a part of Mexican history and culture, the kind that you would have grown up on living in Mexico. These are the kind of treats you'll find for sale at markets and street stalls today, from tourist areas to off-the-beaten path locations where out-of-towners will stick out like a sore thumb. But while you may grab an assortment out of curiosity, you'll be as pleasantly surprised by the delightful variety of flavors, ingredients, and textures that make up Mexican candies, some of which aren't actually sweet at all. Like every country's traditional candies, Mexico's unique sweets are something you should definitely try, not just because they come in fascinating flavors, but also because these candies tell the story of the country's taste buds, its culinary culture, and in their own way, its history.
Cajeta is Mexico's answer to caramel
Cajeta is a rich and creamy concoction that is popular throughout Mexico. It is essentially a version of caramel that is not quite as sweet as what you would be used to growing up in the United States, with a more complex flavor and just a slight hint of tang. Cajeta is traditionally made by slowly cooking goat milk with sugar until it reaches a rich, creamy consistency with a deep brown color. While you can buy this gooey treasure by the jar, it is also found in treats like lollipops and cookies, and is extremely popular in snack-sized candies known as obleas con cajeta, or wafers with cajeta. These little candies feature two extremely thin, crisp, and delicate sheets of wafer with a layer of sticky, gooey cajeta between them. The two different components make for the perfect balance of contrasting flavors and textures.
Marzapan, or is it marzipan?
Marzapan is a candy not readily found throughout the United States. In Mexico, however, it is not only common, but it's also quite popular. And to be clear, marzapan is definitely not the same as marzipan, a sweet and edible European concoction made from sugar, almond flour, and egg whites that is the secret to impressively decorated cakes. Mexican marzapan, which evolved from the European marzipan, is quite different — it has a strong peanut flavor with a dry and crumbly texture that melts in your mouth. Today, you can find it in small paper-wrapped discs, most widely sold by the company de la Rosa. And whether or not you are a fan of the European version, Mexico's traditional marzapan is a sweet treat that's definitely worth trying.
Duvalin delivers sweet flavors in a creamy package
Duvalin is a candy that proves sweets can come in all forms. The sugary treat, which comes in tiny plastic boxes with a peel-off covering, takes on a creamy, liquidy form that is similar to Nutella. Like most candies, its size and packaging are perfect for eating on the go and it delivers a ton of flavor in a little parcel. You can use the spoon that comes with it, or simply scoop out the flavored cream with your tongue to enjoy this sweet treat. You can either opt for a tri-flavored vanilla, strawberry, and hazelnut combo, which actually looks like a Neapolitan ice cream or candy (which is also a mix of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla), or try the vanilla-hazelnut blend.
Tamarind candy blends unexpected flavors
Tamarindo, or tamarind, is a fruit that appears in a variety of Mexican candies, making it a quintessential flavor among sweets in the country. The fruit, which has a dark flesh and a combination of sweet and tangy flavors, can best be described as tasting like a blend of apricots, lemons, and dates. It is usually made into a paste that pairs so well with other ingredients that tamarind even makes a great marinade for meats. As a candy, you'll often find it in Mexican markets in the form of Jabalina, which features a unique paste of sweet yet salty and spicy tamarind paste twirled around a straw. You can either suck on the straw to dissolve the paste in your mouth, slowly releasing the flavors as you go, or add it to a beverage for the same effect.
Freskas look familiar on the outside with surprises on the inside
Freskas may look a bit familiar, but only from the outside. The exterior consists of a milk chocolate shell that is reminiscent of malt balls or chocolate-covered cherries. The fact that they are made by Nestlé certainly doesn't help there, either. However, if you are expecting a malty crunch or soft and creamy cherry on the inside, then you might just be pleasantly surprised. These popular bite-sized treats that have been around for well over four decades, with spongey caramel fillings made from unusual flavors like strawberry, lime, and pineapple that give a tangy surprise with each bite. Whether you like the unique flavors of Mexican sweets or have never tried the complex flavor and texture combinations, these candies are well worth a venture south of the border (or simply to your local Mexican market) to try them out.