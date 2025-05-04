5 Unique Mexican Candies You Should Try

Candy has a place in every cuisine around the world. We all grow up with different sweets and treats that we are accustomed to, but they are not the same across the globe. Each country seems to have its own variety of candies that its residents are raised on, and they are wildly different from place to place in terms of flavors, textures, and even levels of sweetness. Such is the case with Mexican candies, which take a much different approach to traditional sweets than the Hershey's Kisses, Tootsie Rolls, and Nerds that American kids often buy with their allowances. Also known as dulces, Mexican sweets are well-worth learning more about.

We're not talking about candy-infused tequila (although adding that sweet touch to a margarita sounds like a pretty good idea). We're talking about traditional sweet treats that are a part of Mexican history and culture, the kind that you would have grown up on living in Mexico. These are the kind of treats you'll find for sale at markets and street stalls today, from tourist areas to off-the-beaten path locations where out-of-towners will stick out like a sore thumb. But while you may grab an assortment out of curiosity, you'll be as pleasantly surprised by the delightful variety of flavors, ingredients, and textures that make up Mexican candies, some of which aren't actually sweet at all. Like every country's traditional candies, Mexico's unique sweets are something you should definitely try, not just because they come in fascinating flavors, but also because these candies tell the story of the country's taste buds, its culinary culture, and in their own way, its history.