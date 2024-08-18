What To Eat With Just 24 Hours In London
The U.K. has long held a status as a land of bland and boring food, but if that reputation was ever called for it certainly no longer holds true. London, in particular, is one of the most multicultural cities in the world. With over 200 languages spoken in the bustling metropolis, there's no shortage of fine cuisine to sample. For those planning a visit, figuring out what to eat is a genuine challenge.
As someone who spent most of their life just a couple of hours train ride from the capital, I've had the opportunity to sample the best food that London has to offer. Whether you're looking for an authentic fish and chips experience, dining out on a budget, or seeking some world-class fine dining, this guide has got you covered. From continental breakfasts to all too familiar bagel brunches if you really do only have 24 hours to experience the city, here are some of the best places you could ask for to satisfy those hunger pangs.
Full English breakfast
The Full English – as locals call it – is a staple across the city of London, with virtually every café you'll likely encounter offering it in some form or another. Although there is no set list of ingredients to a full English, the following items are almost always included: bacon, eggs – usually fried or scrambled – grilled mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, toast, sausage, and beans.
Other common items, including black pudding – a savory blood sausage – and/or fried bread may or may not be included. While such a large and varied breakfast might seem a little odd to out-of-towners, it does bring with it two distinct qualities. First, it is filling, and you're going to need a lot of energy to navigate London in 24 hours. Secondly, it's cheap.
The Breakfast Club provides another common London trope – the all-day full English. That said, its signature Full Monty is a breakfast that comes with the added goodness of home fries, hash browns, and black pudding – disappears off the menu come dinner time. Those looking for a more upmarket experience should check out The Wolsey. Situated in the middle of Piccadilly Circus, this open all-day and luxuriously posh café distinguishes itself by offering poached eggs with its Full English, which – as locals will attest – is ever a mark of class.
Brunch
London is a working town and most people stopping for brunch fall into one of two categories: tourists who were slow to get out of bed in the morning, and commuters making up for the breakfast they missed during the morning dash.
In the U.K., brunch is usually served between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. thus creating a definite overlap with lunchtime. As such, the definition of brunch is more about what you eat than it is when you eat it. The emphasis here is on a mix of classic breakfast items – so the Full English is very much on the menu – blended with heartier lunch items.
Pavilion's fusion of British and Sri Lankan cuisine provides fantastic brunch options. Mid-morning dahls rub shoulders with plates of scrambled eggs and smoked salmon. Meanwhile, cheese and kimchi toasties or poached egg, avocado, and coconut sambal on sourdough showcase the talents of the outlet's in-house bakery.
For those looking for a bite on the go, The Bagel Guys produce the best hand-rolled sourdough bagels in the city. It's authentic New York fair but offers a suitably British twist on things. Bacon egg and cheese sits alongside Brit-favourites tuna mayo, London-mandatory cream cheese, and cucumber, and for the purest out there, there's also a cream cheese and lox offering.
Lunch
For many people in London, lunch is another quick bite on the go. For those with a little more time, there are options abound. Pockets, a Mediterranean-inspired pitta bar, is a great place to start. It offers fresh falafels smothered in exotic sauces, such as red zhug – a spicy chili sauce – and amba, a smoky mango dressing. Fresh hummus and tahini are also on the menu, and it's all served in a crisp, stone-baked pitta with salad, slaws and fried potatoes.
For a sit-down experience with a jaw-dropping art-deco interior, you might want to try Zédel. Situated in the heart of Piccadilly, this brasserie serves traditional French food at reasonable prices. Quiche Florentine, fine herb omelets, and peppercorn steak all make for a hearty lunch, but there are also soups, salads, and sandwiches on offer as well as a bevy of traditional French desserts.
For those looking for something a little more down to earth, a plate of pie and mash — London's original street food – is well worth a punt. M. Manze is favored by locals, although you'll have to go south of the river to get there. The store dates back to 1902, and it provides meat and vegan pies served with creamy mash, parsley sauce, and a traditional cockney delicacy: jellied eels.
Afternoon Tea
Afternoon tea in London is as much an experience as it is a meal. For those unfamiliar with the concept, it consists of finger sandwiches, scones, and cakes served on a three-tiered cake stand with tea. Introduced to England in the 1840s as a tea ritual, it transformed over the years into an indulgent treat. The actual content of the meal varies, but certain elements are common to all. Cucumber sandwiches are standard, as are smoked salmon. Scones are served with jam and clotted cream.
Etiquette is not as important as it used to be, but for those committed to living the ritual to its fullest, start from the bottom up: sandwiches, scones, and then cakes/pastries (And no, pinkies should not be extended while drinking tea; it's considered bad form.) The Orangery began life as – wait for it – an orangery, built for Queen Anne in 1704 to enjoy as part of her Kensington Palace residence. Today, it serves as a pavilion-style café, sports glorious décor, and offers one of the best afternoon teas in all of London.
Still, it is possible to go even further upmarket. The Ritz proudly offers the most iconic version of this quintessentially English experience. Prepared by world-class chefs and served against the backdrop of an in-house pianist, it's an experience you'll long savor.
Dinner
As anyone who has ever tried to rush around a major city with just 24 hours to spend can attest, there are some meals you can skip and some you most assuredly cannot. Dinner falls into the latter part of that equation; as with lunch, options are without limit. The curiously named Dear Jackie provides a unique combination of fantastic Italian dishes with some of the most opulent surroundings found in all of central London. Attached to the historic, 57-room Broadwick Soho hotel, its emphasis on modern Italian gastronomy sets it apart from more traditional venues. With seasonal pasta, reimagined classics, delightful sharing plates, and some absolutely stunning desserts, it's hard to go wrong here.
Lanes of London offers a more sedate setting but draws inspiration from around the world while also adding a decidedly modern twist to proceedings. Pan-seared fish and burgers are available all day, as are various linguine, curries, and roast-meat-combos.
Meanwhile, Indian food – considered by many locals to be the de facto dinner option – is well served by Dishoom, a chain of restaurants that provides a mix of authentic Bombay food with an Iranian influence. Based on the Irani café popularised in the 1960s, Dishoom showcases slow marinated grilled meat, mouth-watering chats, vegetarian curries, and silky smooth frozen desserts known as kulfi.
Fish and chips
This paragon of traditional British cuisine is available on menus up and down the city. Still, those looking for an authentic experience would do well to visit what locals refer to as a chippy — a restaurant or takeaway dedicated to the art of fish and chips.
Chippies usually open around midday, and many of them close soon after, reopening for dinner sometime between 5 and 6 pm; timing then, is often key, but thankfully, there are exceptions. Oliver's Fish and Chips is one such place. Offering a mix of traditional and non-traditional items and staying open until 10 pm most nights, Oliver's caters to both takeaway and dine-in customers. Lunchtime chip butties — think French Fries sandwiched between an English muffin — contrast with dinner-sized portions of cod and chips with mushy peas on the side. Those looking for something lighter can choose from a selection of grilled fish; gluten free options are also available.
Upmarket examples of London fish and chip outlets include the excellent Mayfair Chippie, a Michelin guide recipient that comes with an elevated – yet still reasonable – price point. Battered king prawns are available alongside the more usual cod and haddock, and the presence of lobster and crayfish rolls lends credence to the idea that this is a premium location.
Late night snacks
London is not New York; it likes to sleep, and most of the establishments you pass by on the street close well before midnight. Still, there is no shortage of locations that stay open later; you just have to know where to look.
Balan's is a late-night café and bar that has been around since 1987 and has since spread to several regions across London. The café began staying open late to cater to the burgeoning rave scene of the early '90s, and today, Balan's No. 60 in Soho – known colloquially as the big one – remains open until 11 p.m. on weekdays. That extends to 6 a.m. on weekends, with dinner served until midnight. The menu is a mix of contemporary and traditional food featuring influences from Mexican, British, and Italian cuisines. Post-midnight offerings include truffle-fried chicken, steak and eggs, burgers, porridge, and surprisingly authentic quesadilla.
Situated on the 40th floor of 110 Bishopsgate in London and offering stunning views, London's Duck and Waffle is a rarity for the city in that it stays open 24/7. A wonderful place to get a Sunday roast, its early hours of the morning menu includes dry-aged burgers, duck shawarma, salads, breakfast items, and an Elvis-inspired peanut butter, jelly, and fried banana sandwich.
Dining on a budget
London is expensive, and even a quick 24-hour sojourn can put considerable strain on the finances. Fortunately, set back from the hustle of the tourist routes, there exists a universe of affordable dining.
The Ivy – established in 1917 – is a chain of restaurants famous for the stunning décor present in all of its locations. It's also a fantastic place to get a quick bite without breaking the bank. Its signature £19.17 ($24.36) menu is more than a nod to the restaurant's age. For that price, you get two courses with options ranging from Malaysian curry to pan-fried haddock, Shepherd's pie, and a selection of sides, salads, and desserts.
The Regency Café provides yet another time capsule experience, this time with art deco stylings that have seen the place used as a filming location on more than one occasion. It's also a fantastic place to grab a full English breakfast and one that clocks in at only £6.95 ($8.83).
Meanwhile, award-winning Italian eatery 50kalò offers some of the best pizza in town at a near-incongruously low price. Its commitment to selected flour blends and slow fermentation certainly does justice to the name, which translates loosely into good dough ball. Pizzas start at just under £10 ($12.47) and don't rise above the £19 ($24.13) mark.
Fine dining
Of course, the flip side of dining on a budget are those occasions when you want to go all out. Even with a mere 24 hours to spare, experiencing the best London has to offer does not come cheap. Still, for some, the expense is well worth it.
Gaia runs several restaurants around the world with a stated aim of showcasing Grecian culture and cuisine. Offering everything from caviar to rich Lobster pasta, T-bone steaks, and savory moussaka, the restaurant's Mayfair location makes it as convenient as it is elegant.
A short hop down the road takes you to Hide, a Michelin-star restaurant that offers private dining, a slick contemporary interior and a mention-on-a-postcard menu to die for. Highlights include home-cured charcuterie boards, bluefin tuna starters, charcoal roast lamb, and Cornish lobster baked in fig leaves.
A tasting menu is also available, as are a wealth of vegetarian options. Unusually for such a high-end location, Hide is also open for breakfast; here, scrambled eggs are infused with black truffle, the waffles are served with smoked salmon, and the black puddings are made in-house.
Sweet Treats
There are times between and after meals when you crave something sweet. When such moments take hold, London has got you covered. Walk down almost any street, and you're liable to find somewhere willing to cater to your sweet tooth; still, with a little know-how, you might discover something extra special.
Caliendo's commitment to authentic Italian gelato has earned it multiple awards over the years. The location uses only the finest organic milk and cream, and each flavor of gelato is made daily on-site. The quality certainly shines through, and the selection on offer is eclectic, to say the least. Sea salt and caramel brownies, mushroom coffee, and cardamom buns are just some of the more unusual varieties on offer.
Those unable to face up to gelato on a windswept London sojourn might want to head over to WA Café, a French patisserie with a Japanese twist. The word "wa" means peace and harmony in Japanese and that concept runs through the stunning creations on display here.
It provides a host of matcha treats, including matcha-flavored gateau, tiramisu, and Swiss rolls, as well as Yuzu cheesecake, rhubarb yogurt meringue, and lighter-than-air raspberry mousse. True to its name, it also serves as a bakery with a selection of loaves and savory treats to enjoy with your dessert.
The Usual
When all else fails and time is of the essence it's a good practice to remember that London is a global city and familiar options are readily available. Yes, London is replete with McDonald's, and you can grab a Taco Bell between rides on the tube. Still, if that feels like something of a cop-out, there are always a few standbys available. Take Nando's, for example, a go-to location for locals that specializes in Portuguese chicken dishes.
Meanwhile, London-born Wagamama describes itself as Asian food inspired by Japan. The menu certainly leans that way, but elements of wider South Asian cuisine are evident in dishes such as Korean barbeque buns and katsu with flaky Asian flatbread.
For takeaway options Yard Sale Pizza delivers to most areas of the city – hotel rooms included. There's an emphasis on New York style food here, so it's perfect for those looking for a taste of home. If that does not entice you, you can always drop into one of several Shake Shacks to be found in London.
How we curated this list
Over the course of hundreds of trips to London, I managed to put together a list of fantastic places to eat. A complete list would be impossible – London is a noticeably large city, after all. Still, if an eatery is mentioned above, it means I've dined there at least once and been satisfied with its quality. In the case of chains, I have dined at one or more locations. In some cases, menus change with the seasons, so it's a good idea to glance over an establishment's website before committing.