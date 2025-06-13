Ina Garten Reveals The Easy Gardening Tip That Keeps Mint Under Control

Ina Garten may seem like a fabled celebrity chef, but she really only got started in the food business on the wings of a whim and desire. The Barefoot Contessa is not one to be particularly fussy or demanding. She's practical, really. It's not even that difficult to impress Ina Garten at a dinner party — you really just need to be welcoming and kind. She knows what she likes, and she's not going to make a big deal about it. Just like Julia Child, she's not a cilantro fan. Although she does like most herbs fresh, she'll take oregano dried, please. Just be sure to crush it in your palms to release the oil.

Mint, on the other hand, is garden-grown. She uses it in watermelon mojitos or to top a fresh fruit salad. Well, Garten-grown — outdoors, at least — just not amidst the open-land garden with the tomatoes and bell peppers, green beans, peas, or whatever else you may be growing. To get a handle on your fresh mint, Ina Garten recommends growing it in pots, so it doesn't take over the entire garden.

Mint can be a maniac when left to spread on its own. It grows mind-blowingly fast when left alone in a fertile, well-drained, moist environment. Once rooted from the base plant, mint doesn't even need a lot of soil to spread, thanks to its sturdy rhizomes. It can take over walkways or an entire garden. So, how exactly do you grow mint like Ina Garten?