Why Ina Garten Doesn't Use Fresh Oregano

Ina Garten is known for espousing the use of freshly prepared ingredients in her recipes while assuring less kitchen-savvy viewers that "store-bought is fine." After all, Garten is quite specific about her cooking and baking repertoire. She only uses extra large eggs for baking, for example, and always makes her potato salad with a little white wine. So, you might think that Garten always goes for fresh ingredients, especially when it comes to herbs. Dried basil, for example, lacks the bright, aromatic flavor of its fresh counterpart. However, there is one herb that Ina Garten prefers in its dried form: oregano.

While preparing a Greek salad during an episode of "Barefoot Contessa" (via YouTube), Garten noted that she prefers fresh herbs in general "but in the case of oregano, I think it's really strong." So, she instead uses dried oregano. Now, Ina Garten is still the Barefoot Contessa. She doesn't just spoon the dried, green flakes into her bowl. Instead, she crushes the dried oregano between her palms as she's adding it to "really release the oils in it." This is one case where store-bought is actually, at least according to Ina Garten, better than fine.