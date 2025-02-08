Why Ina Garten Doesn't Use Fresh Oregano
Ina Garten is known for espousing the use of freshly prepared ingredients in her recipes while assuring less kitchen-savvy viewers that "store-bought is fine." After all, Garten is quite specific about her cooking and baking repertoire. She only uses extra large eggs for baking, for example, and always makes her potato salad with a little white wine. So, you might think that Garten always goes for fresh ingredients, especially when it comes to herbs. Dried basil, for example, lacks the bright, aromatic flavor of its fresh counterpart. However, there is one herb that Ina Garten prefers in its dried form: oregano.
While preparing a Greek salad during an episode of "Barefoot Contessa" (via YouTube), Garten noted that she prefers fresh herbs in general "but in the case of oregano, I think it's really strong." So, she instead uses dried oregano. Now, Ina Garten is still the Barefoot Contessa. She doesn't just spoon the dried, green flakes into her bowl. Instead, she crushes the dried oregano between her palms as she's adding it to "really release the oils in it." This is one case where store-bought is actually, at least according to Ina Garten, better than fine.
When to use fresh or dried oregano
This does not mean, however, that you should let your oregano plant go to pot. Though Ina Garten prefers the dried version, there are many contexts in which you might prefer to pick a sprig of the fresh stuff rather than simply sprinkling from the jar. Fresh oregano, as Garten mentioned, has an intense flavor and is best used in small amounts to not overwhelm other flavors. It's also an excellent garnish since its flavor is at its most intense when it is uncooked. If you want to maintain that intensity, sprinkle it on towards the end of cooking.
You can also use fresh oregano as a seasoning in dishes such as roast chicken. Placing fresh oregano inside your chicken along with other ingredients, such as lemon or thyme, can help to infuse the dish with fresh flavor that dried oregano simply can't replicate. Dried oregano provides a more even and earthy flavor and works best when incorporated earlier on in a recipe. It's also perfect as a part of a salad dressing or as a pizza topping. Really, whether you use fresh oregano or prefer to use the dried variety is completely up to personal preference. When it comes to Ina Garten, she'll stick with the stuff you can sprinkle from a jar.