The Rise And Fall Of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa Store

Ina Garten has truly done it all. She's authored 13 cookbooks to date, spent 20 years hosting Food Network's longest-running daytime show, and, in recent years, has become quite the Instagram influencer to boot. In an Instagram post from May 27, 2024, Garten celebrated the 46th anniversary of the day she launched her culinary career at a little store in the Hamptons whose name would become synonymous with her own: The Barefoot Contessa. The chef showed her followers a glimpse of her past self, posing with a head of curls and a massive plate of red snapper. She commented that, at the time, she thought the decision to buy the store "may be the stupidest thing I've ever done, but it was also so exhilarating."

Advertisement

In retrospect, buying The Barefoot Contessa would turn out to be one of the smartest things Garten ever did, but it's easy to see why she was so uncertain back in 1978. At that point, she had no formal culinary experience. This would ultimately be an asset in her media career, using outside-the-box thinking (like intentionally undercooking her chicken) to make gourmet dishes more approachable for home cooks. However, nobody could have predicted such success. Before she bought The Barefoot Contessa, Garten was working the last job you'd expect: As a nuclear policy analyst for the White House.