The Type Of Beer That Pairs Perfectly With Ginger Ale

If you're ever in doubt as to what to use as a mixer for your drinks, reach for some ginger ale. The soda has a remarkable diversity of uses in the world of cocktails. For example, in Italy, ginger ale is mixed with wine for a spritzy and easy cocktail. And you can even make a quick and simple 3-ingredient ginger ale cocktail for some low-effort summer sipping. But that's not where the sunny summertime drinks end when it comes to ginger ale. In the same way that you can mix ginger ale with wine or whiskey, you can also mix ginger ale with beer for a low-proof, laid-back cocktail perfect for the warmer weather.

Ginger ale and beer is a refreshing combo, but only if you choose the right beer — and it's safe to say that there are plenty of beer options out there to make your choice difficult. That's why we're here to tell you that, when in doubt, grab a Belgian ale. The exact character of Belgian ales is hard to nail down, but you can safely bet that you'll find some fruity, spicy, and herbal notes in your chosen ale, along with some welcome bitterness. Ginger ale will elongate those notes and give some of that earthy ginger flavor that it's known for, giving you a flavorful low-ABV cocktail to carry you through summer.