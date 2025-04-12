The Unique Soda And Beer Combo Enjoyed By Germans

Beer is a strangely common ingredient in mixed drinks. While the malty beverage might not jump off the page as a prime candidate to be mixed with other ingredients, there's actually quite a long history of mixing beer with different ingredients in various parts of the world. This has created a pretty diverse repertoire of beer cocktails around the planet, including the likes of a Mexican beer with lime and salt for an authentic chelada, and even more dramatic combinations such as the Clamato michelada. But in Germany, it seems that their beer mixtures have taken them down a different path.

In bars and homes alike, you might encounter the likes of a radler or a shandy — drinks that combine beer with an acidic, citrusy partner of some kind. But have you ever thought about combining beer and cola? That's right. In Germany this concoction is known under a variety of monikers, but this beer-cola combination is a fairly common sighting throughout the Western European nation. In fact, you can even find this drink pre-mixed in bottles available for purchase at your convenience. This drink is also found in neighboring countries, such as Belgium. For a country as devoted to strict beer regulations as Germany is, it might very well be worth hearing them out on this unlikely but intriguing brew.