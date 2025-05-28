The 3-Ingredient Ginger Ale Cocktail You'll Be Sipping Nonstop This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're looking for a minimalist Negroni alternative that'll make you look elegant all season long, an easy Champagne cocktail to toast the warmer weather, or any other signature tipple, it's always a good time to identify your own personal drink of summer. Anything you imbibe from June to September can technically fit the bill, but lighter libations offering crisp refreshment and at least a little effervescence perform particularly well throughout those long, hot, sun-streaked days and nights. Ginger ale whiskey cobblers achieve each of those needs with aplomb.

Other than a couple of ounces each of its titular ingredients, you'll need little more than a fruity garnish to make a ginger ale whiskey cobbler. Many cobbler varieties also include a sweetener, and they're shaken to finish. Ginger ale will be sweet enough to most palates, and shaking is exactly what you don't want to do with a fizzy drink, so you'll stir instead. A ton of ice, preferably crushed, will also keep this in the recognizable cobbler category. A straw is compulsory for user friendliness. And you can add additional flavors without even increasing the ingredient count.