The 3-Ingredient Ginger Ale Cocktail You'll Be Sipping Nonstop This Summer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're looking for a minimalist Negroni alternative that'll make you look elegant all season long, an easy Champagne cocktail to toast the warmer weather, or any other signature tipple, it's always a good time to identify your own personal drink of summer. Anything you imbibe from June to September can technically fit the bill, but lighter libations offering crisp refreshment and at least a little effervescence perform particularly well throughout those long, hot, sun-streaked days and nights. Ginger ale whiskey cobblers achieve each of those needs with aplomb.
Other than a couple of ounces each of its titular ingredients, you'll need little more than a fruity garnish to make a ginger ale whiskey cobbler. Many cobbler varieties also include a sweetener, and they're shaken to finish. Ginger ale will be sweet enough to most palates, and shaking is exactly what you don't want to do with a fizzy drink, so you'll stir instead. A ton of ice, preferably crushed, will also keep this in the recognizable cobbler category. A straw is compulsory for user friendliness. And you can add additional flavors without even increasing the ingredient count.
Stirring fun flavors into ginger ale whiskey cobblers
The simplest and most obvious way to bring some zippy riffs to your ginger ale whiskey cobblers is with flavored soda varieties. In addition to the standard edition, Schweppes' ginger ale variety pack includes white peach, raspberry, and dry grape versions ideal for just this application. And if you do prefer a higher sugar content, simple syrup upgrades will add not only that desired sweetness, but also some botanical, aromatic notes, depending on your additive ingredients.
Cobblers are also commonly crowned with seasonal fruit, which gives you a ton of fresh possibilities come summertime. You can simply spear your ginger ale whiskey cobbler's glass with juicy peach, pineapple, or watermelon wedges for a tasty topper with aesthetic appeal, or even muddle a few cherries or blackberries for an even more infused fruit flavor. Smash the fruit in a cocktail shaker before removing it to a serving glass, and pack it half full with ice before pouring in your more-or-less equal parts of ginger ale and whiskey. Give it a good stir before finishing the ice to the top. Ginger ale whiskey cobblers are also great for the informal lower ABV treatment, as you can reduce the amount of booze à la minute.