15 Ways To Creatively Display Your Fine China In Your Kitchen Or Dining Room

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Want a cuter kitchen but don't have the dough for new granite countertops and that Mexican tile backsplash of your dreams? Join the club, and don't worry: There are plenty of kitchen upgrades that don't require renovations. You can paint your walls mid-century modern colors, update your cabinets with fresh knobs, or even just lay down a rug to change the whole feel of your space. One thing you should definitely do, though, is put all that beautiful china somewhere people can see it.

"There's a cultural pivot happening — away from minimalism for minimalism's sake and toward things with story, soul, and legacy," said Rachel Blindauer, interior and product designer at Rachel Blindauer. Iryna Kolosvetova, creative director and table styling expert at Fine Dining 4 Home, agrees: "Fine china never truly went away, but its return to the spotlight says more about how we live and entertain today. As people invest in creating beauty at home, heirloom-worthy pieces feel meaningful again."

If you want to give a little more depth and loveliness to your home decor, it's time to take your fine china out of storage and turn it into a beautiful display. This is especially useful if you're trying to maximize space in a galley kitchen or clean out some cabinets, but either way, putting your special dishes where people can see them is a good way to go. Here are 15 creative ways to do just that.